Kia To Launch A New SUV In India By 2022

Kia India is gearing up to revamp its product line-up and has confirmed introducing the updated version of the Seltos and Sonet next month, along with its new brand logo. The company is also looking forward to add to its product range in India in a bid to tap new segments. Kia India has confirmed launching a new SUV next year. The Korean carmaker spoke about launching a new SUV in India that will go on sale in 2022 at a virtual event today. In turn, the company also shared that it is evaluating the three-row (seven-seater) segment which is gaining prominence in India by the day.



Kia Motors will also launch an updates version of the Seltos and Sonet.

Having said that, Kia is yet to reveal details about these upcoming model and hasn't confirmed anything yet. The company had said earlier said that it will be introducing one new model every year and was looking to fill in the white spaces between segments and the 7-seater segment is being watched closely by it. In a virtual round table meeting, Hardeep Brar - Vice President, Head of Marketing & Sales - Kia India said, "There has been a lot of interest in this segment (three-row SUV) and carmakers have put in efforts to bring in products. We already have a couple of them in the segment. We too are evaluating this segment."

The Kia Sorento is a three-row SUV on sale in global markets.

As we already said that nothing is confirmed yet, but speculatively the Korean carmaker could introduce a three-row SUV with a 2.0-litre powertrain and the 1.4-litre turbo mill from the Seltos which can be coupled with a hybrid powertrain. The three-row SUV is likely to go up against the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector among others. Kia already sells the Sorento three-row SUV in global markets which is a premium offering. The Kia Sorento shares its platform with the Hyundai Tucson and if Kia Motors considers bringing this to India, it will be positioned in a segment above the Hyundai Alcazar.

