2021 Kia Seltos And Sonet Launch In May; To Get New Brand Logo And Updated Features

Kia has officially released its new corporate logo and brand philosophy 'Movements That Inspire' in India. As part of its new strategy, the company will launch refreshed versions of the Kia Seltos and Sonet models in India, in the first week of May 2021, which will feature the new brand logo, and come with a range of updated features. At the moment, the company has not revealed any details about the updated models, however, we expect to see some new and updated creature comforts added to the list, possible with some minor visual tweaks. Additionally, the company is also launching a new product in early 2022. The company has officially changed its name from Kia Motors India to Kia India as a part of its brand rejig.

Commenting on the company's product strategy, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "We will continue to hold the baton to drive innovation for future mobility and offering latest products for the Indian audience. Hence, we are going to offer refreshed Seltos and Sonet early next month, some surprises in between and a new segment entry early next year."

First products with new logo, refreshed Seltos and Sonet, will be launched in the first week of May 2021

The Kia Seltos was the first product launched by the company in India, while the Sonet is its most recent offering, and both SUVs have become highly popular in their respective segments. While Kia has already launched an Anniversary Edition Seltos in India in 2020, this one will be the first update for the Sonet, which was launched less than a year ago. Kia claims that every third model sold in the segment is a Seltos, whereas every sixth compact SUV sold in India is a Kia Sonet. In fact, the company has sold over 2.5 lakh cars in India so far, making Kia the fourth largest carmaker in the country.

This will be the first update for the Kia Sonet which was launched in India less than a year ago

While details about the updates made to 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet are unknown at the moment, the engine options are expected to remain unchanged. To that effect, the Seltos will come with a 1.5-lite naturally aspirated petrol motor along with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic. Rumour has it that Kia might also add the iMT to the mix. The Sonet, at the same time, gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered in two states of tune for manual and automatic respectively. Transmission choices for the Sonet include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT automatic, and a 6-speed torque converter.

