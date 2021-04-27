Kia To Expand Network To 350 Touchpoints In 2021

Kia India is expanding its reach in the country and from the current 300-odd to 350 touchpoints in 2021. The expansion will also see it enter more cities in the country, taking the Kia banner to 200 cities from the current 160 plus. Kia India has had a great start in the Indian market. It has already managed to sell more than 2,50,000 units since it arrived on Indian shores in 2019. Though 2020, has been an exceptionally tough year for the entire auto industry, the company has made strides in India with the Seltos and Sonet taking centre stage when it come to boosting sales.

Kia will expand its network to over 350 touchpoints in 2021

With the company looking to enter new markets in the country, it will look to push the sales numbers. Hardeep Brar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, that "A Kia is bought in India every 2 minutes" and that's a big claim given that it has only 3 cars in its portfolio. The company of course is pushing to launch a new SUV in 2022, but has not yet clarified which segment it will target. The company had envisioned to produce 3 lakh units annual from its Anantapur facility and the expansion in markets will certainly help it reach its peak production output.

Kia will enter more cities in the country, including Tier 3 and select Tier 4 towns

We wait to know more about the company's plan as far as the new SUV is concerned, but meanwhile, in May, the company has promised, new versions of both the Sonet and Seltos, with added features.

