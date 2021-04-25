Kia Sells Over 25,000 Sonet SUVs In India In 2021

Kia launched the Sonet subcompact SUV in India in September 2020 and it got a lot of attention because of the price tag as also the features it had on offer. Kia has had a phenomenal run with the car in the country and managed to sell 38,363 units in 2020, this at a time when the operations had eased and sales were closer to the pre-Covid numbers. The growth momentum, however, continues, as Kia has announced that it sold more than 25,000 units of the Sonet subcompact SUV in the first 3 months of 2021 (Jan-March).

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV was launched in India last year in September

The number of sales goes to show how well the SUV has been received in the country and now the company is gearing up to launch the car with the new logo. It was recently that the Sonet with the new logo was spotted in the country and we told you all about it. Kia recently discontinued select variants of the Sonet and the Seltos, so we can expect a slight revision in the variant line-up. The automaker is also readying an updated version of the Seltos that is expected to arrive this month.

The Kia Sonet is offered in three powertrain choices - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor offered with WGT on the manual and VGT on the automatic. The 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 82 bhp of power and a peak torque of 115 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The more powerful turbocharged 1.0-litre GDI engine is tuned to make the same 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm

