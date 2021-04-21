carandbike logo
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Gets New Logo; Starts Arriving At Dealer Yard

Kia now seems to be updating its range of products with the new logo, as the updated Sonet SUV has started arriving at dealerships in India.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
0  Views
Kia had previously confirmed that the new logo will be seen on the Sonet and the Seltos by mid-2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Sonet SUV with Kia's new brand logo spied at a dealership yard
  • Both Sonet & Seltos are expected to get the new logo by mid-2021
  • Kia unveiled its new logo on January 6, 2021

It was earlier this year in January when Kia officially revealed its all-new corporate logo along with global brand strategy. The South Korean carmaker had previously confirmed that the new logo will make its way to India on its popular models like the Sonet subcompact SUV and the Seltos compact SUV by mid of this year. The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services. The company is also looking at revamping its dealership experience.

88tm9tjo

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV sports a new logo on the bonnet and the boot lid

The carmaker now seems to be updating its range of products with the new logo, as the updated Sonet SUV has started arriving at the dealer yards in India. As seen in the pictures, the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV sports Kia's new brand logo on the bonnet and the boot lid. Do note, Kia recently discontinued select variants of the Sonet and the Seltos, so we can expect a slight revision in the variant line-up. The automaker is also readying an updated version of the Seltos that is expected to arrive this month.

6qok6mv8

The carmaker recently discontinued select variants of the Sonet and Seltos in India

The Kia Sonet is offered in three powertrain choices - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor offered with WGT on the manual and VGT on the automatic. The 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 82 bhp of power and a peak torque of 115 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The more powerful turbocharged 1.0-litre GDI engine is tuned to make the same 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm. Kia offers two transmission choices with this engine - 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7-speed DCT automatic.

