2021 Kia Seltos: All You Need To Know

2021 Kia Seltos will now be available in a total of 16 variants

The refreshed Kia Seltos was recently launched in the Indian market, alongside the 2021 Sonet subcompact SUV. The South Korean carmaker announced prices of the compact SUV immediately after revealing a new logo and company slogan. The new Seltos now wears the new Kia logo both on the outside and inside the cabin. Apart from the new logo, the SUV is updated with 17 new enhancements along with new variant additions. From prices to specifications, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Kia Seltos.

The updated version of the Seltos SUV now comes with 17 new enhancements

The newly launched 2021 Kia Seltos will now be available in a total of 16 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options, which are further classified in several options based on powertrains and transmissions. It includes HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, GTX, GTX+ trims. The company revised the line-up by adding two new variants - 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ and GTX(O) 6MT 1.4 T-GDI petrol.

One of the key highlights of the refreshed Seltos is the introduction of paddle shifters that will be available in the GTX+ 1.5-litre D 6AT and 1.4-litre T-GDI 7DCT variants. The new iMT variant on the Seltos SUV comes with a sunroof, beige and black interiors and a fully automatic air conditioner with silver garnish.

The 2021 Kia Seltos gets a starting price of ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTE trim petrol, going up to ₹ 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line GTX+. The diesel line-up prices start from ₹ 10.45 lakh for the HTE variant, which goes up to ₹ 17.65 lakh. Kia India has increased the prices of the SUV by up to ₹ 20,000 depending on the variant.

As for features, the new Seltos now gets 17 new enhancements such as the first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with 'Virus and Bacteria' Protection, remote engine start in manual transmission, wireless phone projection, Over the Air (OTA) map updates. It also comes with additional Voice Commands on UVO connected car system including sunroof open & close, driver window control.

In terms of safety, the carmaker is now providing safety-oriented features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) on the lower variants of the Seltos.

The mechanical front remains unchanged with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. While the naturally aspirated petrol makes 113 bhp with 144 Nm of power figures, the turbo unit makes 138 bhp with 242 Nm of power figures. The oil burner, on the other hand, makes 113bhp and 250Nm.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit also gets CVT and iMT technology. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit also comes mated with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Apart from 6-speed manual gearbox, the 1.5-litre diesel is also available with 6-speed automatic transmission.

