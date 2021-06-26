Top 5 Highlights: Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz India launched the third-generation GLS SUV in the country in June 2020. The new GLS is locally assembled at the company's Chakan plant. It comes in two options - GLS 450 4MATIC and GLS 400 d 4Matic. Both the variants are priced at Rs. 1.05 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new GLS competes with the likes of the BMW X7. While the company's initial plan was to introduce the new-gen model by April, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced it to defer the launch by a few months.

Here are the top 5 highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS:

1. The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLS is 77 mm longer and 22 mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase of the SUV also has been stretched by 60 mm offering more cabin space, especially for the second-row passengers

2. The SUV gets a bold octagonal grille with Multibeam LED headlamps, chrome-plated under-guard in the front apron with large air-inlet grille, bonnet comes with two power domes, two-piece LED tail lamps, simple-looking rear bumper, silver skid plate, dual exhaust mufflers with chrome bezels and more.

3. The Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV is available in five colours - Cavansite Blue, Selenite Grey, Hyacinth Red, Obsidian Black, and Mojave Silver.

4. On the inside, the SUV gets a signature single unit touchscreen display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. It also gets the brand's latest-gen MBUX system along with an optional rear-seat entertainment system, featuring two 11.6-inch displays for movie, music and internet enjoyment.

5. The new-gen GLS comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. The former gets a 3.0-litre engine with a 48-volt onboard electrical system and integrated starter-generator. The engine is tuned to make 362 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, along with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque available via EQ Boost. The diesel version comes with a 2.9-litre oil burner that makes 326 bhp and 700 Nm torque.