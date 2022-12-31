Top 7 Upcoming SUVs Of 2023

SUVs have been ruling the roost in the Indian auto space. In the year gone by we saw quite a few interesting launches in the SUV segment and the action is expected to continue even in the year ahead. Some of the highly anticipated SUVs are set to hit the road in 2023, both at the upcoming auto expo and later in the year. Here's the list of the top seven SUVs that are likely to go on sale in 2023.

MARUTI SUZUKI YTB SUV

The upcoming subcompact SUV that has been spotted testing in India several times. Internally codenamed YTB, the coupe SUV is likely to be a slightly bigger than the Baleno and is expected to feature a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

MARUTI SUZUKI GYPSY (FIVE-DOOR JIMNY)

The five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny will likely revive the Gypsy badge and it's one of the highly anticipated launches of 2023. A test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been doing rounds in the Himalayas and is expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo. It is likely to be powered by Maruti's tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine and will be equipped with the all-grip four-wheel-drive system.

2023 HYUNDAI CRETA FACELIFT

The Hyundai Creta facelift too is one of the most anticipated launches of 2023 and is expected to hit the floor at the auto expo. The India-bound SUV recently performed well at the ASEAN NCAP crash test scoring a full five-star rating. The new Creta features a comprehensively updated front-end, making it look in line with the Korean brand's new 'parametric dynamic' design language we recently saw on the new-gen Hyundai Tucson.

HYUNDAI IONIQ EV

Hyundai recently took the wraps off the India-spec Ioniq 5 electric crossover and it will hit the road next year. It will be equipped with 72.6 kWh battery pack and deliver an ARAI certified drive range of 631 km. The motor will belt out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and the EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger. Our first-look video of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also live on car&bike's YouTube channel, so check it out if you already haven't.

2023 MG HECTOR

The 2023 MG Hector will be launched at the Auto Expo and it is a big step-up from its predecessor in terms of styling and features. Its cabin will see significant upgrades as well, featuring a 14-inch touchscreen which will be the largest in its segment. It will continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engine options.

MAHINDRA XUV400 EV

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV too is all set to hit the road in January 2023 and will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV. It will be powered by a 39.4 kW battery pack and takes only 50 minutes for an 80 per cent charge using a 50 kW DC fast charger, while a full charge using a 7.2 kW 32A socket will take around 6 hours 30 minutes. The electric motor churns out 145 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque and does the 0-100 sprint in 8.3 seconds, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 150 kmph.

MAHINDRA THAR 2WD

A new Mahindra Thar 2-wheel drive variant is in the making and is expected to hit the road in the first quarter of 2023. It will come with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine along with a few minor tweaks. The Mahindra Thar 2-wheel drive will be the entry variant in the Thar's range and in terms of looks, the only change will be the absence of the 4x4 badge on the rear fender. The cabin too will sport an additional cubby hole in place of the 4x4 lever. The rest of the equipment list is expected to remain unchanged.