Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know

Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a renowned compact SUV in India. It is highly regarded for its stylish design, impressive performance, and practicality. With a range of features specifically tailored to meet the demands of contemporary drivers, it is no wonder that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza stands out as an exceptional option for prospective buyers.

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

     

    Robust Engine

     

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a strong engine. It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with options for a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The CNG variant has a reduced output and is only available with a 5-speed manual. Both engines offer a perfect blend of power and efficiency, delivering a seamless and responsive driving experience on city streets and highways. The engine incorporates advanced technology for maximum fuel efficiency, making it an economical option for daily commutes and long trips.

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

     

    9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

     

    The Brezza's standout feature is its state-of-the-art 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This display has intuitive controls and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for easy smartphone connectivity. You can access apps, music, navigation, and more while driving, ensuring convenience and safety.

     

    6-Speaker Setup (Including 2 Tweeters)

     

    The Brezza features a top-notch 6-speaker audio system, including 2 tweeters, to enhance its advanced infotainment system. This high-quality setup ensures crystal-clear and immersive sound, making your favourite music sound amazing, whether driving alone or with loved ones. The balanced audio performance adds an extra level of enjoyment to every trip.

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh

     

    Paddle Shifters (AT Variants)

     

    The automatic transmission (AT) variants of the Brezza offer paddle shifters for a more engaging driving experience. These paddle shifters allow manual control of gear shifts without removing your hands from the steering wheel, providing greater control and enhancing the vehicle's performance. Paddle shifters enhance your driving experience, whether cruising on a highway or manoeuvring through traffic.

     

    Electric Sunroof

     

    The Brezza has an electric sunroof, adding a luxurious touch to the vehicle. The sunroof allows natural light to enter the cabin, creating a spacious and airy environment. It is ideal for scenic drives or enjoying fresh air. The electric operation adds convenience and appeal to the Brezza with the push of a button.

     

    Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year

     

    Wireless Phone Charging

     

    It's crucial to keep your gadgets charged today while on the go. The Brezza's wireless phone charging capability meets this demand. This saves you from dealing with tangled cables when charging your smartphone. Your compatible device will begin charging automatically when you set it on the charging pad. This function guarantees that your phone is always ready for use and keeps your cabin clutter-free.

     

    Cruise Control

     

    The Brezza's cruise control feature makes long rides more comfortable and less tiresome. This method lets you set a desired speed, and the car will maintain it without requiring you to push the pedal continually. This is especially effective on highways, where maintaining a constant speed improves fuel economy and reduces driver fatigue. Cruise control makes long drives more comfortable and pleasant.

     

    Also Read: Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km

     

    Automatic AC With Rear Vents

     

    The Brezza strongly emphasises providing a comfortable experience for its passengers. It achieves this through an automatic air conditioning system and rear vents catering to all passengers. The automatic AC system efficiently adjusts the temperature and airflow while the rear vents cool the back seat. With these features in place, the Brezza guarantees a pleasant ride regardless of the weather conditions.

     

    Heads-Up Display

     

    The Brezza's heads-up display (HUD) significantly improves safety and convenience by projecting essential driving information onto the windshield. This information includes speed, navigation directions, and warnings, enabling drivers to focus their attention on the road ahead. As a result, distractions are minimised, and overall safety is enhanced.

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced

     

    Auto Headlamps with Follow Me Home & Lead Me to Vehicle

     

    The Brezza has auto headlamps that turn on in the dark for optimal visibility. The Follow Me Home feature keeps the headlamps on briefly after locking the car for illumination while walking away. The Lead Me to Vehicle feature turns on the headlamps when unlocking the car to guide you in low-light conditions. These features enhance convenience and safety, especially in dimly lit areas.

     

    Conclusion

     

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a standout in the compact SUV segment. Among Maruti's other offerings, like the affordable Maruti Eeco, the Brezza stands out with a range of impressive features that enhance performance, comfort, and convenience. From its powerful engine and advanced infotainment system to its luxurious electric sunroof and practical wireless phone charging, the Brezza provides a comprehensive package for modern drivers.

     

    Additional thoughtful features like paddle shifters, cruise control, automatic AC with rear vents, heads-up display, and auto headlamps further enhance the driving experience. Consider the Maruti Suzuki Brezza as your top choice if you seek a capable, stylish, and feature-rich compact SUV.

     

