Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Launch Date Announced

It's been a long wait but Pune-based Tork Motors will finally launch its first electric motorcycle this month. The company has announced that the Tork Kratos, previously codenamed T6X, will be launched on January 26, 2022. It's been a nearly six-year wait to see the T6X make it to production, with the model first showcased way back in 2016. The Kratos electric motorcycle was recently spotted testing as well and has taken a big leap since the prototype from all those years ago. You can check out the T6X prototype in this throwback video below.

It's hardly surprising that Tork decides to bring the Kratos on India's Republic Day, considering Ola Electric and Simple Energy pulled something similar on the 2021 Independence Day for their respective launches. That being said, there's plenty to look forward to on the made in India electric motorcycle. The Tork Kratos will sport an evolved design language. Major changes include the new body panels that appear sharper than before. The triangular headlamp is all-new while the model gets a more beefy appearance over the prototype.

The Tork Kratos looks sharper compared to the T6X with new panels

Certain cycle parts that seem to have been carried over include telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes. The test mule was also equipped with a rear tyre hugger. The bike will get an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack with a new Axial Flux motor that promises an efficiency rating of 90-96 per cent. While official details haven't been revealed but the battery is expected to provide a range of 100 km on a single charge and will support fast charging as well.

On the Tork T6X prototype, the model came equipped with a 6 kW electric motor developing about 8 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike promised a top speed of 100 kmph. It'll be interesting to see if the power and performance figures remain the same even now. Tork co-founder, Kapil Shelke, had compared the performance of the T6X with a 200 cc motorcycle. The prototype also got something called the TIROS, which was Tork's in-house analytics system and kept a tab of the bike's performance, riding analytics, data and more. A novelty at the time, the system is now pretty common with two-wheeler manufacturers.

The Tork Kratos is expected to get a 8 bhp electric motor with a range of 100 km on a single charge

The Tork T6X was pegged at an introductory price of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and the company did begin accepting pre-bookings at the time. It's unclear what happened to those customers and if they will be the first ones to receive the Kratos all these years later. In terms of pricing, the Kratos is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.8-2 lakh mark (ex-showroom), before the central and state subsidies kick in. Considering how expensive the 200 cc motorcycles are today, this won't be an unfair price tag for an e-motorcycle.

