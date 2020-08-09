New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License

A joint-venture by India's Adani Gas and France's Total will soon seek government permission to open retail fuel stations in India.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The company will soon apply for a license under the new liberal fuel retailing rules

A joint-venture by India's Adani Gas and France's Total will soon seek government permission to open retail fuel stations in India, Adani's chief executive said on Wednesday. India has become a lucrative market for global oil majors after the government removed controls on the retail pricing of gasoline and gasoil and relaxed rules for setting up fuel stations in the country, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer. The joint venture, Total Adani Fuels Marketing Pvt Ltd, will soon apply for a license under the new liberal fuel retailing rules, Manglani said.

Also Read: Praj Industries And ARAI Sign An MoU To Drive Usage Of Biofuels In Transportation Sector

o8u5uh0k

Fuel demand in India is expected to rise in coming years

"Definitely we will take full benefit of the expertise and strength of Total," Suresh Manglani told reporters on an earnings call, adding that the intent was to become a full-service operator, providing a multi-fuel offering.

Fuel demand in India is expected to rise in coming years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for Asia's third largest economy to grow from $2.9 trillion of gross domestic production in 2019 to $5 trillion by 2025.

British oil major BP has already teamed up with Reliance Industries in a fuel retailing joint venture, and Shell and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co also both want to strengthen their presence in India.

Also Read: India's Petrol, Diesel Demand Falls Due To High Prices, Lockdown

0 Comments

Total bought a 37.4% stake in billionaire Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Gas last year to capitalise on India's push for cleaner sources of energy. Adani Gas, which has so far focused on selling gas to industry and households, also wants to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transportation. Modi wants to raise share of gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
F1: Bottas Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
F1: Bottas Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities