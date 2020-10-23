New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1

Wolffe elaborated on the fact that the track would need too many drastic changes for it to become race-worthy for modern F1 cars.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Wolffe is against changing the Nordschleife expand View Photos
Wolffe is against changing the Nordschleife

Highlights

  • The Mercedes Boss is against converting the track for F1
  • Wolffe believes that too many changes are required to make it F1 ready
  • He believes the changes will kill essence of the track

Nordschleife is the old section of the Nurburgring which was dubbed the "Green Hell" by Sir Jackie Stewart after his race win in 1968. It was also home to Nikki Lauda's horrific crash in the Ferrari in 1976 which led to the closure of the track and the formation of the modern Nurburgring GP track in the 80s which also hosted the Eifel Grand Prix two weekends ago. In the F1 Beyond The Grid Podcast, Mercedes boss Toto Wolffe has expressed his reservations for any plans that would convert the iconic 12.9-mile track. 

nurburgring track

Nurburgring Nordschleife is considered to be one of the most dangerous tracks in the world 

His comments come after F1 race track designer Hermann Tilke has been consulted on modernising the legendary track which has also been considered by many to be the "most "dangerous track" on the planet. The proposed plan involves bringing the Nordschleife up to F1 safety standards, but Wolffe is against the idea. 

"I love the Nordschleife, I love the Nurburgring and I love the Eifel," said Wolff. "I'm not allowed to say that - my wife says 'you like the Nordschleife and you love me'. But I love it anyway! "So...no chance. I think it is much too dangerous like it is today. It has no run-off areas, it has so many bumps and jumps that a Formula 1 car would never drive there safely at speed. "If you touched the Nordschleife to make it Formula 1 compatible, you would destroy the whole DNA of the track," said Wolffe

"Let's just leave it like it is. It's a thing from the past, GT cars race there and that is pretty dangerous. I think we should go out there and enjoy a lap in a normal car or a sportscar. But please, let's not destroy the last iconic racetrack," he added citing concerns that any modification to the old track would destroy its very essence. 

Newsbeep
nordschleife track

Nordschleife is home to a 24 hours race which is scary during the night leg 

Wolffe elaborated on the fact that the track would need too many drastic changes for it to become race-worthy for modern F1 cars. He said it had over 200 corners something which was unprecedented on a modern track which would need tremendous amounts of runoff area. He also added that the entire track would need to be relaid removing all the crests and compressions which make it unique as F1 cars can't handle the undulations at 350 kmph. 

"Everyone who has participated in the 24-hour race will tell you it is freaking scary in the night, in the rain, in the fog with the pedal pushed to thee floor, and this is what makes the race," he added. 

0 Comments

In the same podcast, Wolffe also revealed that there were no substantial talks with Sebastian Vettel for joining Mercedes as his loyalty was towards his drivers something the four-time world champion also respected. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities