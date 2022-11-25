Toyota Innova HyCross: All You Need To Know

Toyota revealed the India-spec Innova Hycross along with opening bookings for the MPV. The HyCross is a marked departure from the Innova Crysta moving away from the older MPV’s ladder frame underpinnings as well as moving more upmarket. With a launch expected by early next year we tell you everything you need to know about Toyota’s new Innova.

The new Innova HyCross moves away from its predecessor’s ladder frame underpinnings and now sits on Toyota’s TNGA-C monocoque platform

In terms of size the HyCross measures in at 4755 mm long, 1845 mm wide and 1785 mm tall. This makes it 20 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 10 mm shorter than the Innova Crysta. At 2850 mm, the wheelbase of the HyCross is 100mm longer

Toyota says the Innova Hycross weighs 200 kg less than before in part due to the move to a monocoque platform

The HyCross gets a more SUV-derived design with a more upright nose, more pronounced wheel arches and muscular design details.

The cabin design too is all new and gets bits such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, part digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with connected tech and more

Middle row occupants get the option of powered ottoman seats while the front seats now get a ventilation function.

The HyCross will come with a comprehensive suit of Advanced Driver Aids including adaptive cruise control and lane-trace assist, auto high beam, and blind spot monitor.

The HyCross will only be available with petrol and petrol-strong hybrid powertrains, both paired with automatic gearboxes as standard.

The standard 2.0-litre petrol will be available in two trim – G and GX – and develops 172 bhp and 205 Nm.

The hybrid system will pair a 2.0-litre petrol with two electric motor to offer a combined 184 bhp. The engine develops 188 Nm of torque while the electric motors are rated for 206 Nm.