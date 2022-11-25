Toyota Innova Hycross Makes India Debut; Launch By Mid-January 2023

Toyota India has taken the wraps off the highly anticipated Innova Hycross which will likely be positioned above the Innova Crysta in India and will be sold alongside the Japanese carmaker bread and butter MPV. The new Toyota Innova Hycross is a huge step-up compared to the Innova Crysta in every aspect and is underpinned by Toyota's modular TNGA-C: GA-C platform. In fact, it has a monocoque construction instead of the ladder-on-frame body, which has led to a 200 kg weight reduction, and power goes to the front wheels. Yes! The most supreme Innova is now front-wheel-drive (FWD).

The Toyota Innova Hycross will hit dealerships by mid-January 2023, and the prices are expected to be announced closer to that date. Bookings for the Innova Hycross begin from today. It will be offered in both petrol and a strong hybrid model and both will get 4 variants each.

Toyota Innova Hycross Variants Hybrid Electric ZX

ZX (O)

VX 8-seater

VX 7-seater Petrol GX 8-Seater

GX 7-Seater

G 7-seater

G 8-seater

To begin with the looks, the Hycross definitely looks a lot more butch, with a proper SUV-like front end, featuring the new hexagonal grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlights and a muscular front bumper with large vents, and slim LED DRL bars. From the sides too, the SUV- esque design is very apparent, thanks to the flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, under-body cladding and muscular character lines. The Hycross will also come with two-tone ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals, and more blacked-out elements.

At the rear, the flat, van-line design has been replaced by a more sculpted design. The Innova Hycross also gets sleeker wraparound LED taillights with combination lamps and a slightly more arched rear windshield with a wiper. In terms of dimensions, compared to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is 20 mm longer and wider at 4755 mm and 1850 mm respectively. While the height remains unchanged at 1795 mm, the wheelbase has been increased by 100 mm, and now stands at 2850 mm.

The Innova Hycross also comes with new cabin design featuring a new 10.1-inch infotainment display.

The cabin of the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross is vastly modern compared to the Crysta's cabin. It offers a new, more modern layout, draped in all-black or black and brown dual-tone interior trim. The dashboard features a new free-standing 10.1-inch infotainment display, and you also get a new multi-functional steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The gear lever is positioned higher on the central console and you also get features like an electronic parking brake and a hill-hold button. In terms of other features, the Innova Hycross gets captain seats in the second row with foot rests, connected car tech, with over-the-air (OTA) updates, a panoramic sunroof, repositioned roof-mounted air-con vents, wireless charging, ventilated seats and ambient lighting among others.

At the rear, the Innova Hycross comes with powered Ottoman seats with reclining function.

In terms of safety, the new Innova Hycross comes with Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 which includes tech like Adaptive cruise control and lane-trace assist, auto high beam, and blind spot monitor. Other safety bits include up to 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS, EBD, rear parking camera and more. The new Innova also gets disc brakes on all four wheels as standard. It also gets an electric tailgate, which can be opened via voice command.

The new Innova Hycross comes with Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 which includes tech like Adaptive cruise control and lane-trace assist, auto high beam, and blind spot monitor.

Under the hood is the new 5th-gen TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, along with a regular 2.0-litre petrol engine. The powertrains will come mated to an eCVT and a regular CVT automatic respectively. The hybrid model has a total system output of 184 bhp with the petrol engine developing 188 Nm of torque and the electric motor 206 Nm. The hybrid will offer a fuel economy of 21.1 kmpl. Basically, the Innova Hycross is equipped with two electric motors in addition to the engine. The first engine gets the car rolling on electric power during launch while the second or the bigger motor provides power support to the engine along with charging the battery pack through regenerative braking. The Innova Hycross can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The standard petrol model meanwhile develops 172 bhp and 205 Nm. Toyota will continue to sell the Innova Crysta diesel in India.

The new Innova Hycross will likely further strengthen Toyota's position in this segment and will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari, while being a slightly affordable alternative to the Kia Carnival.