2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Bookings Begin In India; Booking Amount is Rs. 50,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor took the wraps off the 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross in India. It will be launched in January 2023. The company also opened bookings for Innova HyCross and the booking amount will be Rs. 50,000. Deliveries are likely to begin in January 2023. The new Innova HyCross will be sold along with the current Innova Crysta diesel.

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is a significant step-up compared to the Innova Crysta and is underpinned by Toyota's modular TNGA-C: GA-C platform. In fact, it has a monocoque construction instead of the ladder-on-frame body, which has led to a 200 kg weight reduction, and power goes to the front wheels, so yes, the MPV is a front-wheel drive model now.

Under the hood is the new 5th generation TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, along with a regular 2.0-litre petrol engine. The powertrains will come paired to an e CVT and a regular CVT automatic respectively. The hybrid model will offer a fuel economy of 21.1 kmpl, which is likely to be best-in-segment. The Innova HyCross is equipped with two electric motors in addition to the engine.

The first motor gets the car rolling on electric power during launch while the second unit or the bigger motor provides power support to the main engine along with charging the battery pack through regenerative braking. The Innova HyCross can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. The new Innova HyCross is poised to further strengthen Toyota's position in the MPV segment and will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari, while being a slightly affordable alternative to the Kia Carnival.