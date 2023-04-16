Toyota Launches New ‘Wheels On Web’ Digital Retail Platform

Toyota has expanded its digital sales platform with the new ‘Wheels on Web’ platform. Currently limited to the Bengaluru region, the new platform builds on the carmaker’s Virtual Showroom by offering buyers a whole host of additional digital services.

"Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transaction including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large,” said Atul Sood, Atul Sood, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

New platform shifts the entire buying process online including making full payment or down payment for vehicles as well as availing of finance schemes and trade-ins.

Toyota had previously launched its virtual showroom in India letting buyers have a 360 view of Toyota’s range of cars as well as providing customers with the option of selecting accessories and booking the vehicle via their choice of dealerships across the country. The new ‘Wheels on Web’ platform further expands on this platform by offering buyers with more comprehensive services including availing of loans, selection of add-on-services, multiple payment options as well as the option to pay for the car in full digitally.

Toyota says that buyers will also be able to book home inspections for their existing cars should they decide to trade it in.

The carmaker for the time being is not offering its entire portfolio of models via the new platform. Buyers can currently book the Innova Crysta, Innova HyCross, Hilux, Fortuner and Camry through the platform.