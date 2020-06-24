Toyota Yaris Is Now Available On Government e Marketplace

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the availability of the Yaris compact sedan on the Government e Marketplace (GeM). The online portal is a dedicated digital market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs). The Toyota Yaris will be offered on the portal in the J Grade from June onwards and will be sold alongside a number of cars from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. The GeM portal lists the Toyota Yaris J at ₹ 9.12 lakh (excluding freight charges and taxes), which is substantially lower than the retail asking price of ₹ 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Toyota Yaris J Grade offers dual-tone interiors, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, ABS, fabric seats and more

Commenting on the move, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, "Toyota Yaris is a preferred choice in the segment for its world-class safety, quality, durability and reliability features. The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from central and state governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several Government undertakings are moving towards procurement from the GeM in the post-COVID world and we want to ease their buying experience. Also, the "Covid Warrior" special offer applicable on Yaris has received good response and also given us an opportunity to thank the government employees and doctors for their unwavering services towards containing the Covid pandemic. We are hopeful that this move will help us capitalise on the new B segment opportunity and increase interest from various government departments and PSUs besides. Overall, we aim to cater to the demand on the government side."

The Toyota Yaris J Grade is the entry-level variant in the sedan's line-up and is decently loaded on the feature front. The car comes with projector headlamps, alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors and fabric upholstered seats. The safety feature list is equally abundant with seven airbags, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist, as well as solar energy-absorbing front windshield with infrared cut off. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is BS6 compliant and develops 106 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The higher variants of the Yaris come with a touchscreen infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a CVT unit.

The Yaris is only available in super white on GeM but other colours can be supplied based on request

The availability of the Toyota Yaris via GeM will further help the automaker enhance government sales of its models. The company already sells the Innova G Plus Diesel 7 and 8-seater, GX Petrol 7 and 8-seater, VX Petrol 7-seater models on the same platform. The Yaris sedan was launched in India in 2018 and has been a decent seller for the company. Toyota says the sedan registered a 64 per cent growth in volumes for the period of January to March 2020, as compared to the same quarter last year. The sedan though is all set to face competition from the new-generation Honda City that arrives in the country next month.

