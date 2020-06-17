New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Generation Honda City Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch In July

Honda Cars India has officially revealed the features, powertrain, fuel-efficiency figures on the new-generation City sedan that arrives in India next month.

The next-generation Honda City will go on sale in July this year

  • The new City will get connected car tech with Alexa remote compatibility
  • The new Honda City will get petrol & diesel engines with a 6MT & CVT
  • The new City's fuel efficiency figures are identical to the current model

The new-generation Honda City was scheduled to arrive in March this year but the Coronavirus pandemic thwarted the Japanese automaker's plans. However, with the country working on going back to normalcy, the launch of the new version of the sedan isn't too far away. In fact, Honda Cars India has officially revealed the specifications on the new-generation City ahead of its launch that has been now confirmed in July 2020. The all-new model will co-exist with the current version, albeit at different price points. Here's all that the 2020 Honda City will have on offer.

Honda City

Honda City

Katana-Inspired Design

The fifth-generation Honda City gets an elegant new design that borrows heavily from the larger Civic and Accord sedans. Honda says the new styling is inspired by the Japanese Katana blade that is visible in the headlamp design as well as the character line that runs through the from the front fenders to the taillights. The upcoming sedan looks sporty in the bold new look, and the model measures 4549 mm in length, 1748 mm in width and 1489 mm in height, which makes it the longest and the widest offering in its class. The wheelbase stands at 2600 mm, same as the current version.

The new-generation Honda City gets full LED lighting including the reading lamps in the cabin

The new-generation Honda City will feature fully LED headlamps with a nine LED array inline shell, integrated LED daytime running lights and L-shaped LED turn signals. At the rear, the sedan gets Z-shaped wraparound LED taillights with side marker lamps. The model will ride on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels finished in dual-tone shark gray shade.

Feature-Rich

Inside, the all-new Honda City will come with a completely new layout for the dashboard. The cabin gets a dual-tone beige and black treatment with wood garnish and soft-touch materials. The car will get leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-shift knob on the top trims. The cabin has been designed based on Honda's So-Kai philosophy that ensures enhanced visibility and blind-spot reduction, achieved by mounting the ORVMs on the door skin, bonnet visibility redesigned for Indian traffic conditions and rear visibility improved by lowering the trunk lid and a redesigned parcel tray. Honda also says the car offers best-in-class knee room and legroom for a comfortable experience. The boot capacity stands at 506 litres.  

Unlike the Thai version, the India-spec 2020 Honda City's cabin will get a dual-tone beige & black treatment

In terms of features, the 2020 Honda City will be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster. The cabin will also get LED lamps and there's ambient lighting in the front footwell. The new City will come with one-touch start/stop, keyless entry, remote engine start, electric sunroof, all auto power windows, rear sunshade, steering mounted paddle-shifters, auto headlamps and follow-me-home lights. It will get connected car tech and will be the first car in India to get Alexa remote compatibility.

New Platform

The new-generation Honda City will use Ultra High Tensile Strength Steel in its construction with 980 Pa high-grade steel being used for the first time in India on a Honda. The latter promises better rigidity and weight reduction. The model also sports an improved front torsional rigidity for better driving dynamics and comfort at high speeds. The cabin comes with new spray foam sound insulation in body, variable thickness insulator increased up to 3.5 times for engine undercover and full double sealing structure for the doors.  

The 2020 Honda City is 100 mm longer and 53 mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase remains the same at 2600 mm

Powertrain

Honda has confirmed that the 2020 City will come with both BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The car will get the new 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned for 119 bhp at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. The motor will be paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. There also be the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel on offer with 99 bhp at 3600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1750 rpm, while paired with only the 6-speed manual.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda City petrol will offer an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 17.8 kmpl on the manual, and 18.4 kmpl on the CVT variant. The diesel version will return 24.1 kmpl. The mileage figures are identical to the fourth-generation model that is currently on sale.

The front profile is reminiscent of the Honda Civic, the rear gets new distinctive U-shaped signature LED lights

Safety

The 2020 Honda City will be loaded to the gills on the safety front with the sedan is confirmed to get six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Honda Lone Watch camera, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more.

