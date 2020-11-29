Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles

This system will also help in reducing theft of vehicles which can be detected during PUC renewal

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning to introduce uniform pollution under control (PUC) certificate for all vehicles across the country. As per the report in ETAuto, the transport ministry will soon be made uniform PUC certificates throughout the country and will come with QR code bearing important details. The QR code on the uniform PUC certificates will have specifics of the owner, vehicle and emission status. The ministry of transport issued a draft notification proposing these changes on Friday and has pursued suggestions and objections of the stakeholders.

The transport Ministry has already proposed the changes in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and will have the provision for a system generated SMS to the registered mobile number of the owner before getting the PUC done. This system will also help in reducing vehicle thefts which can be detected when taken to testing centres for procurement of a PUC certificate.

According to the report, officials said that uniform format of the PUC certificates has been proposed for linking the PUC database with the national register. The government has also planned to provide a rejection slip for the first time, specifying the reason for rejection. The rejection slip will also include where the engine emission values exceed the limits set under the CMVR.

Under the proposed modifications in the law, if the enforcement officer has a reason to believe that a vehicle is not fulfilling the provisions of the emission standards, he can direct the owner or person-in-charge for conducting a test at any authorised PUC testing stations. The communication needs to carried out to the owner or person-in-charge of the vehicle in the form of writing or electronic modes.

Do note, if the driver or person-in-charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle compliance certificate, he/she shall be liable for plenty under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. The owner can face up to three months of jail or up to ₹ 10,000 fine and cancellation of driving licence for three months.

