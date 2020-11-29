New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles

language dropdown

The transport ministry will soon be made uniform PUC certificates throughout the country and will come with QR code bearing important details about the owner and vehicle.

By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
5,932  Views
This system will also help in reducing theft of vehicles which can be detected during PUC renewal expand View Photos
This system will also help in reducing theft of vehicles which can be detected during PUC renewal

Highlights

  • Government plans to introduce uniform pollution under control certificate
  • The new uniform PUC certificates will come with QR code on it
  • The system could be beneficial in reducing vehicle thefts in the country

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning to introduce uniform pollution under control (PUC) certificate for all vehicles across the country. As per the report in ETAuto, the transport ministry will soon be made uniform PUC certificates throughout the country and will come with QR code bearing important details. The QR code on the uniform PUC certificates will have specifics of the owner, vehicle and emission status. The ministry of transport issued a draft notification proposing these changes on Friday and has pursued suggestions and objections of the stakeholders.

Also Read: Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis​

The transport Ministry has already proposed the changes in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and will have the provision for a system generated SMS to the registered mobile number of the owner before getting the PUC done. This system will also help in reducing vehicle thefts which can be detected when taken to testing centres for procurement of a PUC certificate.

k34mljeo

The Ministry of Transport plans to introduce uniform PUC with QR code 

According to the report, officials said that uniform format of the PUC certificates has been proposed for linking the PUC database with the national register. The government has also planned to provide a rejection slip for the first time, specifying the reason for rejection. The rejection slip will also include where the engine emission values exceed the limits set under the CMVR.

Newsbeep

Under the proposed modifications in the law, if the enforcement officer has a reason to believe that a vehicle is not fulfilling the provisions of the emission standards, he can direct the owner or person-in-charge for conducting a test at any authorised PUC testing stations. The communication needs to carried out to the owner or person-in-charge of the vehicle in the form of writing or electronic modes.

Also Read: Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Issued To Regulate Shared Mobility​

Do note, if the driver or person-in-charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle compliance certificate, he/she shall be liable for plenty under the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. The owner can face up to three months of jail or up to ₹ 10,000 fine and cancellation of driving licence for three months.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars
Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Unveiled In Europe
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Unveiled In Europe
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
Audi Pulls Out of Formula E To Compete in Dakar And LMDh Endurance Racing
General Motors' 'Factory Zero' Uses Verizon's 5G mm-Wave Tech 
General Motors' 'Factory Zero' Uses Verizon's 5G mm-Wave Tech 
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
Made In China Aprilia Flat Tracker Revealed In Patent Filings
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
F1: Pietro Fittipaldi To Fill In For Romain Grosjean For 2nd Bahrain Race 
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Kawasaki Showcases Hybrid And AI-Assisted Motorcycle Technologies
Hyundai To Pay $ 54 Million Penalty In US For Defective Engines
Hyundai To Pay $ 54 Million Penalty In US For Defective Engines
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Canatu And TS Tech Co-develop Next-Gen Touch Switches For In-Vehicle Applications
Canatu And TS Tech Co-develop Next-Gen Touch Switches For In-Vehicle Applications
China Grants Tesla Green Light To Start Selling Shanghai-Made Model Y SUV
China Grants Tesla Green Light To Start Selling Shanghai-Made Model Y SUV
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities