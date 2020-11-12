Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a pre-owned motorcycle program called "Approved Triumph" for customers in India. The pre-owned retail program has been launched across all Triumph dealerships in India. Triumph Approved will offer customers the option to purchase pre-owned Triumph motorcycles, which will go through a thorough checklist to ensure they provide new Triumph customers with a hassle-free ownership experience. In addition, Triumph will also offer an unlimited kilometres mileage warranty for one year from the date of purchase. Other benefits include a Triumph Approved Certificate, Roadside Assistance for one year, vehicle service and ownership history, valid PUC along with finance and facilitation for transfer of ownership.

All pre-owned Triumph motorcycles will be offered with one-year, unlimited kilometres warranty

"We continuously put efforts to come up with innovative and practical ideas to assist our customers. The program has been introduced basis our customers' demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business. With this program we aim to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty, and ensured required technical checks for a smoother experience. This program will open doors for more customers to be a part of the Triumph family and experience the brand and its motorcycles," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India.

All pre-owned Triumph Motorcycles will go through a proper check, evaluation and service before being sold

Each Triumph Approved motorcycle has been checked, evaluated and serviced before entering the program, and Triumph says this will ensure a stress-free ownership experience for the new buyer, allowing the customer to ride without any fuss, and promote and buy-and-ride process through the Approved Triumph service. Triumph will also offer finance options for the pre-owned motorcycles, enabling customers easy access to get ownership of a Triumph motorcycle.

