Triumph Revives Heritage Logo For Its Modern Classic Range

Limited to seven models in the modern classic range, the heritage logo returns after more than 100 years.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph reintroduces heritage logo for 2025
  • Will be a once-only revival for seven distinct models
  • All select motorcycles remain mechanically the same

If you plan on purchasing a modern classic Triumph, now would be a good time, as the company has announced a new ‘Modern Classic Icons Edition’ featuring the Triumph heritage logo dating back to 1907. The heritage logo is limited to only seven models in the brand’s modern classic range including the Bonneville T100 and T120, Scrambler 900, 1200X and 1200 XE, and the Bobber and Speedmaster models. Furthermore, the heritage logo edition will be limited to only the 2025 year models.

 

Also Read: Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 19.39 Lakh
Triumph Heritage Logo Modern classics carandbike edited 2

The original Triumph logo dates back to 1902 as a heraldic shield that displayed the company's name, "Triumph Cycle Co. Ltd," along with its birthplace, Coventry, the emblem was replaced in 1907 with a new script logo, the iconic Triumph wordmark. Although this script was used for only seven years, it has remained a timeless design, inspiring countless custom designs. Since then, the logo hasn’t been seen officially on a Triumph fuel tank for more than 100 years. 
 

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled Triumph Heritage Logo Modern classics carandbike edited 5

While all seven motorcycles remain mechanically the same, each model features a striking two-tone split of Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver, with side panels colour-matched to the fuel tanks. The lines are accentuated with hand-painted coach-lining in black or gold, emphasising the distinctive colour divisions. With the gold Triumph script logo and exclusive Icon Edition graphics on the tanks and side panels, these limited editions definitely carry a sense of uniqueness over the standard models.

Commenting on the announcement, Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said, ‘The Triumph Modern Classics have an enduring reputation for original style, high quality, premium finish and modern performance. It is this authenticity, coupled with the heritage and passion encapsulated in the 1907 logo, that will have broad appeal with both younger and older riders. With striking new paint schemes, bespoke graphics, and custom logos, the Icon Editions perfectly blend heritage, style and contemporary capability, perfect for those riders who appreciate classic style, but value modern performance.’

# Triumph Motorcycles# Triumph# Triumph modern classics# Bonneville T100# Triumph Bobber# Scrambler 1200# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

