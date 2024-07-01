Login
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Prices Reduced By Rs. 10,000

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the Scrambler 400X is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (Ex-showroom) till July 31, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    To celebrate the first anniversary of the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X, Bajaj Auto Limited and Triumph Motorcycles are offering a special discount of Rs. 10,000 on both the motorcycles until July 31, 2024. With the discount, the Speed 400 will have an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.24 lakh and the Scrambler 400X will be available at Rs. 2.54 lakh (Ex-showroom). Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its plant in Chakan, Pune.

     

    Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Prices Hiked

     


    Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

     

    Triumph Speed 400 19

    The Triumph Speed 400 (along with the Scrambler 400X) is one of the most striking 400 cc roadsters available on sale right now. 

     

    The two 400 cc Triumph motorcycles are first products from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, and these first made-in-India Triumph motorcycles were launched in India in July 2023, receiving an overwhelming 10,000 bookings in the first ten days. The two single-cylinder engine Triumph motorcycles have since sold more than 50,000 units in over 50 countries around the world, a statement from Bajaj and Triumph said. Since its launch, Bajaj Auto has significantly expanded its Triumph dealer network from 15 dealerships to more than 90 today. Triumph motorcycles are today available in over 70 cities making them more accessible to Indian consumers. 


     

    Triumph Scrambler 400 11

    At Rs. 2.54 lakh (Ex-showroom) with the Rs, 10,000 discount, the Scrambler 400X offers superb value.

     

    Speaking on the unique milestone, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "It's been an action-packed year for Triumph motorcycles in India ever since the launch of the 400 twins in July last year. We have expanded the network significantly with best-in-class showrooms, and a very active engagement program with customers has commenced, which showcases what it means to experience the world of Triumph. The category of Modern Classics is being steadily established which holds a lot of promise of great biking for those who like to combine style and performance! We are also delighted that the products from our joint collaboration are being appreciated across the world from emerging to developed markets.”

     

    Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, UK, commented, “The collaboration with Bajaj Auto has enabled us to bring the Triumph brand to many more riders across the world. Together, we manufacture Triumph motorcycles at a scale and pace that has not been achieved before while maintaining the high quality, premium finish, and attention to detail that Triumph is renowned for. This combination has been one of many reasons for the success we’ve seen in India and in all our markets around the world.”

     

    Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400X Review


     

    Triumph Speed 400 29

    The two made-in-India Triumph motorcycles have commanded a strong following in India, and have been established as well-built products at very attractive price points. Both motorcycles are based on the same platform, but each offer a distinctive personality and character. The Speed 400 is a retro-styled roadster, while the Scrambler 400X, as is obvious from the name, is an entry-level scrambler with both on-road and off-road capabilities. The Scrambler 400X gets a bigger 19-inch front wheel, and block pattern tyres for dual use, while suspension travel is longer with 150 mm travel. 

     

    Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400X Review

     

    Triumph Scrambler 400 30

    Both bikes are based on the same 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Scrambler 400X is a distinctive scrambler in the segment with real off-road capability and with the limited time discount offer, it certainly makes for a superb value for money package.


     

    # Triumph 400 price discount# Triumph Speed 400 discount# Triumph Scrambler 400X discount# Triumph 400 one year anniversary in India
