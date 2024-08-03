Login
Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Offered With Rs 10,000 Discount

With this offer, the Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh while the Scrambler is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X prices reduced
  • Special discount offer to end on August 31
  • Both motorcycles are available across 75 cities in India

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Limited and Triumph Motorcycles had announced a special discount of Rs. 10,000 on both until July 31, 2024. Now, the special discount has been extended, and the offer stands until August 31, 2024. This discount effectively reduces the ex-showroom prices to Rs. 2.24 lakh for the Speed 400 and Rs. 2.54 lakh for the Scrambler 400X.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Hamara Triumph!

 

2023 Triumph Speed 400 m1

The discount reduces the ex-showroom prices to Rs. 2.24 lakh for the Speed 400. 

 

The two 400-cc motorcycles are the first products to yield from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership and were launched in India in July and October 2023, respectively. Both motorcycles garnered an impressive 10,000 bookings within the first ten days of their launch and have since sold over 50,000 units across more than 50 countries worldwide.

 

Bajaj Auto has significantly expanded its Triumph dealer network, growing from 15 dealerships to over 100 now, making Triumph motorcycles more accessible in over 75 cities in India. Within a month, the company has entered five new cities and opened more than ten retail outlets.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Making Scramblin’ Fun Again

 

Triumph Scrambler 400 11

Triumph motorcycles are available in over 75 cities in India. 

 

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share the same platform but are of different tastes. The Speed 400 is a retro-styled roadster, while the Scrambler 400X is an entry-level scrambler designed with both on-road and off-road capabilities. Both motorcycles are powered by a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

 

The 400 cc segment in the Indian market is fiercely competitive at present, with many two-wheeler manufacturers offering products in this space. Royal Enfield recently joined the 400cc roadster fray with its Guerrilla 450. Given the heightened competition, Triumph is clearly keen on helping the Speed 400 maintain its momentum and has rolled out a special discount.

 

 

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Motorcycles# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Speed 400 price# Triumph Speed 400 discount# Triumph Scrambler 400X discount# Triumph Scrambler 400X# Bikes# Two Wheelers
