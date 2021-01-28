New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS Eurogrip To Launch Tyres For Adventure & Sport Bikes

The TVS Eurogrip brand will introduce off-road and dual-use tyres in 2021 which will cover 70 per cent of all adventure bikes sold across the world.

Preetam Bora
TVS Eurogrip will introduce off-road tyres for adventure and enduro bikes

Highlights

  • New India-made tyres for adventure bikes across the spectrum
  • TVS Eurogrip to launch tyres for ultra performance bikes as well
  • New off-road tyres will come with two new patterns, and two compounds

TVS Eurogrip, the tyre brand of TVS Srichakra Ltd, is getting ready to increase its range of two-wheeler tyres which will be extended to not just the entry-premium segment, but will also include the ultra-performance motorcycle segment, including adventure bikes and sport bikes. In an elaborate interaction with mediapersons, the TVS Eurogrip leadership and global R&D team members outlined the brand's future plans, including focus on R&D and product development. In fact, TVS Eurogrip will be looking to develop a range of new products, including tyres which will be cutting edge, and will focus on the premium, and performance-oriented segment.

Also Read: TVS Srichakra Announces ₹ 1,000 Crore Capex For Production Expansion

TVS Srichakra has a radial range of tyres for premium bikes under the Protorq name

During the online interaction, TVS Srichakra's Chief Technology Officer V Sivaramakrishnan outlined the benchmarking of TVS Eurogrip tyres against one of the highest selling European tyres, and how on almost every parameter, the TVS Protorq range of tyres outperformed the European brand. Now, TVS Eurogrip is looking to extend its range to include bigger adventure bikes and sport bikes with its new range of tyres.

"Our off-road tyres are under development and will be made available in two different patterns and in two different compounds. Within a few months, definitely within calendar year 2021, the off-road tyres will be released, which will cover 70 per cent of all adventure bikes offered on sale across the world," said Sivaramakrishnan.

Also Read: TVS Eurogrip Bandhan App Revealed For Tyre Retailers

Future range of TVS Eurogrip tyres will depend on popular segments of motorcycles and markets like India, which are poised for growth

For the ultra premium performance segment of motorcycles, TVS Eurogrip intends to launch its new range of tyres by the end of 2021. The company has an international R&D facility in Milan, Italy, apart from its R&D and manufacturing facilities in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and Rudrapur, in Uttarakhand.

