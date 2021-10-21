TVS Motor Company Reports Highest Ever Revenue In Q2 FY 2022

TVS Motor Company has reported highest-ever revenue of Rs. 5,619 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22. Comparatively, TVS had reported Rs. 4,605 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, registering a revenue growth of 22 per cent in the July to September 2021 period. TVS reported 41 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit of Rs. 277.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, TVS posted net profit of Rs. 196.3 crore. The company also posted highest ever EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) of Rs. 562 crore as against Rs. 430 crore during the quarter a year ago.

The Jupiter 125 is TVS Motor Company's newest product.

In a statement, TVS Motor Company said that the revenue and EBITDA growth have been reported despite various challenges in terms of increase in commodity costs, scarcity of containers for international business and shortage in semiconductors through significant reduction initiatives and growth in revenue. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 41 per cent at Rs. 377 crore during this quarter as against Rs. 267 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

TVS has introduced a new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition recently, in an exclusive matte black colour option.

In the July to September 2021 period, total two-wheeler sales were registered at 8.70 lakh units, compared to 8.34 lakh units in the same period a year ago. Motorcycle sales accounted for 4.39 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021, as against sales of 3.66 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2020. Scooter sales were recorded at 2.66 lakh units, as against sales of 2.70 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020.

TVS Motor Company is India's second largest exporter of two-wheelers after Bajaj Auto.

Total two-wheeler exports grew by a healthy 46 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. TVS Motor Company's three-wheeler sales registered sales of 0.47 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021, as against sales of 0.33 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020.

In the first half of the current financial year (April to September 2021), total two-wheeler sales are reported at 14.88 lakh units as against 10.90 lakh units recorded in the half-yearly period a year ago. Total exports for the April to September 2021 period is reported at 6.43 lakh units, as against 2.96 lakh units in the half-yearly period a year ago (April to September 2020).