TVS Motor Registers 3 Per Cent Growth In Total Sales As Compared To March 2022

TVS has registered sales of 317,152 units in March 2023. This represents an increase in sales of 3 per cent as compared to the same month last year where it sold 307,954 units. The manufacturer also registered a good domestic growth of 22 per cent going up from 196,596 units in March 2022 to 240,780 units in March 2023.

Motorcycle sales went down by 12 per cent as compared to the same month last year

However, motorcycle sales from TVS went down from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 160,522 units in March 2022. This represents a yoy decline in sales of 12 per cent which is quite significant. Although, scooter sales posted an increase of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 94,747 units in the month of March 2022 to 128,817 units in the same month next year. Arguably though, the highest increase in sales were seen for the TVS iQube Scooter which had sales numbers of just 1,799 units in March 2022 and went up to 15,364 units in the same month next year. Three-wheeler sales however, came to 9,593 units in March 2023 as against 15,036 units March 2022.

The TVS iQube saw a boom in sales

TVS posted a decline in its export numbers in FY 22-23. It registered export numbers of 75,037 units in March 2023 as against 109,724 units in the same month last year. Total two-wheeler sales in the fourth quarter of of the financial year 2022-23 came to 8.40 Lakh units as against 8.15 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 29,000 units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 as against 42,000 units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.