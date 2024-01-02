Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales

TVS Motor Company registered monthly sales of 301,898 units in December 2023 with a growth of 25 per cent as against 242,012 units in the month of December 2022. Talking about two-wheelers, the company registered a growth of 27 per cent overall, with 227,666 units sold in December last year, compared to 290,065 units sold in December 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33 per cent with sales increasing from 161,369 units in December 2022 to 214,988 units in December 2023.

Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 3.0: Third Edition Becomes Bigger And Better

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 124,705 units in December 2022 to 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 76,766 units in December 2022 to 103,167 units in December 2023. TVS sold 11,232 units in December 2023 as against sales of 11,071 units in December 2022.

Coming to exports, TVS registered an 8 per cent increase in exports, with 85,391 units exported last month, compared to 79,402 units exported in December 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered growth of 13 per cent with sales increasing from 66,297 units registered in December 2022 to 75,076 units in December 2023.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India

Three-wheelers is one area where TVS saw a decline. TVS sold 11,834 three-wheelers last month in comparison to 14,346 units sold in December 2022, which is a decline of 17.51 per cent.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS reported a robust growth of two-wheeler sales, with 27 per cent increase, with sales of 10.6 lakh units as against sales of 8.4 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23.

TVS registered sales of 0.38 lakh three-wheelers in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23. Two-wheeler sales include EV sales of 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24 as against 0.29 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 65 per cent.