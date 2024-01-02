Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: TVS Registers 25 Per Cent Y-o-Y Sales
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- TVS registered monthly overall sales of 301,898 units last month
- Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales of 184,049 units
- TVS registered an 8 per cent increase in exports, with 85,391 units exported last month
TVS Motor Company registered monthly sales of 301,898 units in December 2023 with a growth of 25 per cent as against 242,012 units in the month of December 2022. Talking about two-wheelers, the company registered a growth of 27 per cent overall, with 227,666 units sold in December last year, compared to 290,065 units sold in December 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33 per cent with sales increasing from 161,369 units in December 2022 to 214,988 units in December 2023.
Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 3.0: Third Edition Becomes Bigger And Better
Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 124,705 units in December 2022 to 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 76,766 units in December 2022 to 103,167 units in December 2023. TVS sold 11,232 units in December 2023 as against sales of 11,071 units in December 2022.
Coming to exports, TVS registered an 8 per cent increase in exports, with 85,391 units exported last month, compared to 79,402 units exported in December 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered growth of 13 per cent with sales increasing from 66,297 units registered in December 2022 to 75,076 units in December 2023.
Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India
Three-wheelers is one area where TVS saw a decline. TVS sold 11,834 three-wheelers last month in comparison to 14,346 units sold in December 2022, which is a decline of 17.51 per cent.
During the third quarter of the current financial year, TVS reported a robust growth of two-wheeler sales, with 27 per cent increase, with sales of 10.6 lakh units as against sales of 8.4 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23.
TVS registered sales of 0.38 lakh three-wheelers in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23. Two-wheeler sales include EV sales of 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24 as against 0.29 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 65 per cent.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular TVS Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19372 second ago
EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units
-17240 second ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
-13315 second ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
-12638 second ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards
-7812 second ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
-7688 second ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
-7552 second ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
-3654 second ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
-1781 second ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
1 hour ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
18 days ago
The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.
23 days ago
The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.
25 days ago
This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods
1 month ago
TVS Motor Company saw a growth of 50 per cent in domestic sales from November 2022.
1 month ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.