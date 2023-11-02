Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
02-Nov-23 01:40 PM IST
Highlights
- The total two-wheelers category experienced 22 per cent growth
- Domestic sales accounted for 344,957 units
- The company sold 20,153 units of the iQube electric scooter
TVS Motor Company achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2023. The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022, which stood at 360,288 units.
The total two-wheelers category experienced 22 per cent growth, with sales surging from 344,630 units in October 2022 to 420,610 units in October 2023. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales demonstrated even more significant growth, with a 25 per cent increase. This resulted in sales figures rising from 275,934 units in October 2022 to 344,957 units in October 2023.
Diving further into specific product categories, motorcycles exhibited a growth rate of 23 per cent. Sales escalated from 164,568 units in October 2022 to 201,965 units in October 2023. Scooters also fared well, with a 22 per cent growth, achieving sales of 165,135 units in October 2023 compared to 135,190 units in October 2022.
TVS Motor Company's electric vehicle, the TVS iQube Electric, saw a substantial increase in sales. In October 2023, the company sold 20,153 units of this electric scooter, a considerable leap from the 8,103 units sold in October 2022.
As for the international market, the company's total exports registered a 6 per cent growth, increasing from 82,816 units in October 2022 to 87,952 units in October 2023. Within the two-wheeler export category, sales figures saw a significant increase of 10 per cent, reaching 75,653 units in October 2023 compared to 68,696 units in October 2022.
The company's three-wheelers experienced a sales volume of 14,104 units in October 2023, which is a slight decrease from the 15,658 units sold in the same month in 2022.
