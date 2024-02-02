Login

TVS Motor Company Records 23 Per Cent Growth In Sales

The two-wheeler segment witnessed a growth of 25 per cent, with sales of 3,29,937 units in January 2024
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • TVS Motor Company recorded a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in January 2024.
  • Motorcycle sales amounted to 1,55,611 units in January 2024.
  • Scooter sales saw a growth of 24 per cent.

TVS Motor Company has announced sales figures for the month of January 2024, showcasing a growth of 23 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total units sold in January 2024 stand at 3,39,513, a substantial increase from the 2,75,115 units recorded in January 2023. This follows the positive trend observed in December 2023 when the company registered sales of 3,01,898 units, reflecting a growth rate of 25 per cent.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Launched at Rs 1.35 Lakh

 

Breaking down the sales data, the brand's motorcycles demonstrated a 29 per cent growth, with sales rising from 1,21,042 units in January 2023 to 1,55,611 units in January 2024. Similarly, scooter sales saw a growth of 24 per cent, with sales climbing from 1,06,537 units in January 2023 to 1,32,290 units in January 2024.

Overall two-wheeler sales witnessed a growth of 25 per cent, with sales escalating from 2,64,710 units in January 2023 to 3,29,937 units in January 2024.  Domestic two-wheeler sales rose by 24 per cent as sales increased from 2,16,471 units in January 2023 to 2,68,233 units in January 2024. On the other hand, two-wheeler exports grew by 28 per cent, with sales escalating from 48,239 units in January 2023 to 61,704 units in January 2024. However, it's worth noting that dispatches during the month were partially impacted by constraints in the availability of containers.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch

 

As for the EV segment, the company registered a growth of 34 per cent. EV sales surged from 12,169 units in January 2023 to 16,276 units in January 2024. In the global market, the company's total exports witnessed a growth of 22 per cent, reaching 69,343 units in January 2024 compared to 57,024 units in January 2023. 

 

Whereas the three-wheeler segment reported a modest decrease, with sales totalling 9,576 units in January 2024 compared to 10,405 units in January 2023.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

# TVS sales# TVS Motor sales in India# Motorcycle sales# scooter sales# two-wheeler sales# TVS Sales January 2024
