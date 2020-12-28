New Cars and Bikes in India
search

TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer

TVS Racing will not be participating in the 2021 Dakar Rally but will back Indian rider Harith Noah who will compete as a privateer on the Sherco TVS RTR 450 motorcycle.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
1,199  Views
Harith Noah will compete a privateer with support from the Sherco Rally Factory Team expand View Photos
Harith Noah will compete a privateer with support from the Sherco Rally Factory Team

Highlights

  • TVS Racing pulls out of Dakar 2021 after competing in the last 6 editions
  • TVS Racing was the first Indian factory team to compete at Dakar
  • Hero MotoSports will be the only Indian factory team at the 2021 Dakar

TVS Racing, the motorsport arm of TVS Motor Company, has announced that it will be pulling out of the 2021 Dakar Rally, barely days before the event is scheduled to begin. TVS has confirmed that it won't be participating in the rally as a factory team, and instead, will support Indian rider Harith Noah as a sponsor, who will participate as a privateer in the upcoming edition. The announcement is huge considering that TVS Racing was the first Indian factory team at Dakar and has participated in six editions so far between 2015 and 2020. The 43rd edition is set to begin on January 3, 2021, and would've been the team's seventh outing.

Also Read: 2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages

A statement from TVS Motor Company read, "TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, will not be participating in Dakar Rally 2021. Harith Noah, TVS Racing factory rider will participate as a privateer in the Dakar Rally with Sherco Rally Factory Team and will be sponsored by TVS Racing. He will ride the Sherco TVS RTR 450 Rally motorcycle. We would like to wish Harith and Sherco Factory team racers, technical team, and support staff the very best for the Dakar Rally."

q8n0v7o8

It's unclear at the moment if the decision will affect TVS Racing prospects of competing in other international rallies throughout the year

TVS Racing has not shared more details on the sudden decision, but it does raise questions around its partnership with French motorcycle maker Sherco, its motorsport partner for Dakar, and other off-road rallying events. It remains unclear if the decision will affect the team's future rallying prospects as well. Previously, the Sherco TVS Rally Team participated in a number of rallies over the years including six editions of Dakar, Rally of Morocco, PanAfrica Rally, Merzouga Rally, and the Baja Aragon.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar

The announcement will see Sherco operate independently as a factory outfit in the 2021 Dakar Rally. Noah will be the other privateer from India at Dakar next year alongside Ashish Raorane. The rider made his Dakar debut in 2020 but couldn't qualify for an overall rank after retiring during Stage 3. He did complete the rally at a non-competitive level and secured the best finish of 25th in the penultimate stage. With TVS Racing officially pulling out, the Hero MotoSports Team Rally will be the only factory team from India at Dakar 2021.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
TVS Racing Pulls Out Of Dakar 2021; Harith Noah To Participate As a Privateer
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities