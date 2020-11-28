New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages

The 2021 Dakar will see 295 vehicles across all classes cover a total 7646 km including 4767 km of the competitive distance divided across 12 stages with an all-new route, COVID-19 protocols and enhancements for safety in place.

By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Dakar Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia and is 300 km shorter than last year expand View Photos
The 2021 Dakar Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia and is 300 km shorter than last year

Highlights

  • The 2021 Dakar will start and end in Jeddah
  • Nearly 90% of the route for the 2021 Dakar is new
  • The 2021 Dakar will see participants use electronic road books

The 2021 Dakar Rally is just a few weeks away and the organisers have released details on the new route and the stages that will comprise the 43rd edition. The 2021 Dakar will see competitors travelling through a total of 7646 km, of which about 4767 km will be competitive divided into 12 stages. The overall distance has been reduced by about 300 km over the previous year. The rally is set to commence on January 3 in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and will conclude in the same city on January 15, after passing through the capital city Riyadh. The prologue stage of 11 km will take on place January 2, while there will be a rest day on January 9 in Ha'il.

Also Read: 2021 Dakar Rally Dates, Route And New Rules Announced

bhvbriqs

The focus will be on driving techniques as well as crossing and navigation skills with fewer fast sections.

The 2021 Dakar Rally will see 295 vehicles entering the competition across all classes, the lowest in 25 years as a result of the pandemic. A total of 501 participants are competing in the rally, which also include 16 women, that's three more than last year. In addition to the 108 motorbikes, 21 quads, 124 cars and SSVs and 42 trucks expected at the start, 26 vehicles have been entered for a regularity competition in the new "Dakar Classic" category, open to cars and trucks built prior to 2000.

Organisers have also revealed that the countries of France, Spain an Czech Republic have the highest representation. The 2021 Dakar also has nearly an all-new route with more slush, open desert, dunes and mountains to traverse than before. Organisers say that the focus will be on driving techniques as well as crossing and navigation skills with fewer fast sections.

Newsbeep

The 11th stage will also be the hardest, in a bid to make the sport more challenging and interesting. In keeping with the format, the rally will feature a marathon stage that will be spread over Stage 8 and 9 between Ha'il and Neom with a bivouac in Sakaka. During the marathon stages, the participants are really on their own and have to do without team assistance overnight. Stage 4 will be the longest stage of the rally between Wadi Ad-Dawasir and Riyadh and will include a distance of 813 km, of which 337 km will be competitive. The penultimate stage will also get the longest special section of 511 km between Al-Ula and Yanbu.

Also Read: 2021 Dakar Rally To See Lowest Participation In 25 Years Due To COVID-19

hbbstah8

The 2021 Dakar mandates airbag vests for motorcycle and quad contestants for better safety

There will be new COVID-19 pandemic protocols for the 43rd edition of the Dakar that include several PCR tests before arriving in Saudi Arabia and a 48-hour quarantine upon arrival. The bivouacs will follow social distancing measures as well throughout the two weeks.

The 2021 Dakar Rally will also see some significant changes in a bid to make the sport safer. This includes the introduction of an electronic road book that will be handed over to participants 10 minutes before the stage starts for cars, while those on motorcycles will get it 20 minutes prior. Dakar has also mandated airbag vests for all participants on motorcycles and quads, following the death of Paulo Goncalves and Edwin Straver in the 2020 edition. There are also slow speed zones this time to avoid any mishaps. In addition, the new 'Dakar Classic' division for vehicles from before 2000 has attracted 26 entries, and will a shorter route featuring easier terrain than the main competition, albeit still with 12 stages including the 'Marathon' stage.

Also Read: Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Confirms Participation In 2021 Dakar Rally

0 Comments

The Dakar is one of the most challenging rallies in the world and also one of the few motorsport competitions that seen a strong representation from India. Going back next year will be factory team Hero MotoSports Team Rally and Sherco TVS Rally Team, while the next edition will also see privateer Ashish Raorane competing in the Malle Moto category, fulfilling his Dakar dream.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
Hyundai, Kia Agree To $210 Million U.S. Auto Safety Civil Penalty
Hyundai, Kia Agree To $210 Million U.S. Auto Safety Civil Penalty
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
U.S. Agency Opens Probe Into 115,000 Tesla Vehicles Over Suspension Issue
U.S. Agency Opens Probe Into 115,000 Tesla Vehicles Over Suspension Issue
Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan
Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan
Hyundai, Kia Agree To $210 Million U.S. Auto Safety Civil Penalty
Hyundai, Kia Agree To $210 Million U.S. Auto Safety Civil Penalty
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For The Eighth Time In Nine Days
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Michael Clarke As New Chief Operating Officer, HR Head
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Road Transport Ministry Revises BIS Standards For Two-Wheeler Helmets In India
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities