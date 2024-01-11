Login

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 11, 2024

Story

    The 2024 Dakar Rally entered its fourth stage, heralding the second part of the marathon leg, where riders camped in the desert, distanced from their teams. This leg was also the briefest thus far, yet it unfolded spectacularly for the Monster Energy HRC Honda Team. Nacho Cornejo clinched his second stage win, maneuvering his way to the top of the overall standings. Cornejo's teammate, Ricky Brabec, secured the second spot, placing him third overall, a mere 5 minutes from the lead.
     

    In the general standings, Cornejo now commands the rally, leaving Hero's Ross Branch in second place, trailing by a minute and 15 seconds. Brabec, closely tailing Cornejo, is well-positioned in third. The gap to fourth widens, with Kevin Benavides lagging behind by 15 minutes.
     

    For Mason Klein, the challenges persisted as he battled mechanical issues with his Kove. Another motor replacement and accompanying penalties loomed, underscoring the relentless nature of the Dakar Rally.

     

    Jacob Argubright faced a different setback, unable to complete the Marathon stage due to mechanical issues. However, with the spirit of Dakar's resilience, Argubright, despite significant penalties, remains eligible to continue the race, expressing optimism about returning for Stage 5.
     

    Stage 4 Overview: A Gruelling 299km Special Stage

     

    Stage 4 presented a formidable 299km special stage, following a taxing 332km liaison. The route from Al Salamiya to Al-Hofuf demanded not only speed but strategic navigation, setting the stage for shifts in the overall standings across bikes, cars, quads, and trucks.
     

    In the bikes category, Honda's Ignacio Cornejo emerged as the protagonist, strategically overtaking Ross Branch to claim the lead. Cornejo's pace, coupled with Branch's misfortune of a twisted handlebar, reshaped the overall standings. Cornejo's victory not only secured his second stage win in 2024 but marked his eighth Dakar stage triumph.
     

    Top 5 Motorcycle Standings After Stage 4:

    1. Ignacio Cornejo (Honda)

    2. Ross Branch (Hero) - 1 minute and 15 seconds behind

    3. Ricky Brabec (Honda)

    4. Kevin Benavides (KTM)

    5. Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha)

     

    In the cars category, the drama unfolded with Toyota Gazoo's Lucas Moraes leading, aiming to narrow the gap with overall leader Yazeed Al Rajhi. Nasser Al Attiyah, a five-time Dakar winner, showcased impressive speed, leading at various points. However, the day concluded with Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) securing his 24th Dakar stage win, injecting diversity into the list of winners. Al Rajhi, consistent in performance, maintained his top spot in the overall rankings.

    Top 5 Car Standings After Stage 4:

    1. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota)

    2. Carlos Sainz Sr (Audi) - 4 minutes behind

    3. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) - 11 minutes behind

    4. Lucas Moraes (Toyota)

    5. Mattias Ekstrom (Audi)

     

    In the quads category, Manuel Andujar capitalised on shifting dynamics, securing victory in this stage. Alexandre Giroud's strategic comeback placed him closely behind Andujar, marking a significant reshuffle in the rankings.
     

    Top 3 Quads Standings After Stage 4:

    1. Manuel Andujar (7240 Team)

    2. Alexandre Giroud (Yamaha Racing - SMX - Drag'on)

    3. Marcelo Medeiros (Taguatar Racing)


     

    Indian Contender Harith Noah Faces Challenges
     

    For India's Harith Noah, Stage 4 posed challenges, resulting in a 21st-place finish. Despite the difficulties, he maintained his 18th position overall, showcasing resilience in the face of Dakar's relentless terrain.
     

    As the competitors gear up for Stage 5, a daunting 645 km long journey awaits. This stage includes a 100km dunes-only special stage and a 500km liaison. The Dakar Rally continues to unfold with unpredictable twists, promising more thrilling action in the days to come. The racers brace themselves for the next chapter in this ultimate test of endurance, skill, and determination.

