2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong

KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on January 10, 2024

  • Hero MotoSports’ Ross Branch maintained his overall lead despite navigational hiccups,
  • Hero MotoSports faced setbacks as Sebastian Buhler's crash forced his retirement, leaving the team with only two riders—Branch and Joan Barreda—continuing in the challenging rally.
The 2024 Dakar Rally continued its relentless challenges on Stage 3, witnessing KTM’s Kevin Benavides seize the motorcycle category victory, while a reshuffle in the leaderboard saw Carlos Sainz lose his overall lead to Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the cars category.
 

Amidst the rugged terrain spanning 733 kilometres—a mix of daunting dunes and high-speed tracks—the third stage emerged as the most arduous yet. KTM celebrated its inaugural stage win, with Benavides delivering a commanding performance in the motorcycle class. Simultaneously, Toyota's Lucas Moraes triumphed, securing his first stage win in the cars' segment.

 

Also Read: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead

 

Honda's Ricky Brabec secured second position in the motorcycle category, closely followed by teammate Adrien Van Beveren, bolstering Ross Branch's lead in the overall standings. Despite speeding penalties for Joan Barreda and Pablo Quintanilla, the quartet of Honda riders, including Jose Cornejo and Benavides, continued their fierce pursuit of Branch, the gap between them hovering just over three minutes.

In the cars category, an intense tussle ensued between Nasser Al-Atiyah, Moraes, Mattias Ekstrom, and Al-Rajhi. Although Al-Atiyah initially held a 22-second advantage nearing the end, it was Moraes who clinched the stage win, closely trailed by Ekstrom and Al-Rajhi. Meanwhile, defending champion Al-Atiyah had to settle for fourth place in Stage 3.

 

Branch managed to maintain his lead in the overall standings, extending his advantage to 3 minutes and 11 seconds. Despite encountering navigational challenges that impacted his stage finish, securing fifth place, the Hero MotoSports rider remains resilient at the helm. However, the team faced adversity as Sebastian Buhler crashed out, leaving Hero MotoSports with just two riders—Branch and Barreda—moving forward.
 

Also Read: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1 Report: Shock Win For Guillaume De Mevius

 

Buhler's crash led to his regrettable retirement from the rally, diminishing Hero MotoSports' rider squad, yet the team perseveres with a determined spirit. Meanwhile, Harith Noah displayed marked progress, ascending to 18th place overall after a testing start in the initial stages.

 

Al-Rajhi's impressive surge in the cars' category propelled him ahead of Carlos Sainz in the overall standings, signifying a significant shift in the top positions and setting the stage for captivating battles among the rally's top contenders in the forthcoming stages.

