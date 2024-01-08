2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 8, 2024
- Sebastien Loeb from Prodrive showcased exceptional pace, eventually securing second place.
- Carlos Sainz Sr's consistency propelled him to the top spot in the overall standings after the second stage.
- Spanish rider Carles Falcon was involved in a severe crash during the second stage.
In a stunning turn of events at the 2024 Dakar Rally's second stage, rally legend Stephane Peterhansel etched his name in history with his 50th career win, while Carlos Sainz Sr. seized the top spot in the car category.
Peterhansel, who faced setbacks on the first day due to punctures, made an extraordinary comeback on the 464 km stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi. The 14-time Dakar winner secured a narrow 29-second victory over Sebastien Loeb from Prodrive, steadily leading the pack throughout the stage.
Also Read: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1 Report: Shock Win For Guillaume De Mevius
Despite an unexpected lead by Toyota's Seth Quintero at one point, Peterhansel reclaimed his position and defended his lead fiercely. Loeb, displaying impressive pace, trailed Peterhansel by a mere five seconds at one stage but ultimately settled for second place, significantly ahead of Quintero.
Meanwhile, Al-Attiyah, initially a strong contender, slipped to 11th but recovered to finish fourth. Yazeed Al-Rajhi from Overdrive Toyota secured fifth place, surpassing teammate Guerlain Chicherit.
Prologue winner Mattias Ekstrom faced a setback, losing considerable time compared to his teammate Peterhansel. Carlos Sainz Sr landed in a commendable eighth place, while Lucas Moraes and Martin Prokop rounded out the top 10.
Notably, Guillaume de Mevius, the previous stage's winner, had a lacklustre run, securing a provisional 19th position and ceding substantial time to the frontrunners.
Sainz's consistency after the second stage propelled him to the overall lead, standing 1 minute 51 seconds ahead of Al-Rajhi, with Loeb leaping to third place, 4 minutes 17 seconds behind the new leader. Quintero, de Mevius, and Ekstrom follow closely.
Also Read: Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
Despite Peterhansel's remarkable stage victory, he only managed to climb to ninth place overall, trailing Moraes' Toyota. Chicherit currently holds the crucial tenth position in the standings.
On a much more concerning note, Spanish rider Carles Falcon was involved in a severe crash during the second stage, resulting in his hospitalisation and induction into a coma.
Riding for the TwinTrail Racing Team aboard a Rally2-Spec KTM, Falcon encountered the devastating accident around the 448 km mark of Sunday's 463 km test from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi. Immediate assistance was rendered by a medical helicopter crew on-site, and Falcon was subsequently airlifted to Al Duwadimi Hospital for further medical attention.
Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation; Desmo-Powered Enduro Bikes To Debut Next Year
His teammate, Isaac Feliu, opted out of the race to be by Falcon's side during this critical time. The team expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and assured everyone of providing updates on Falcon's condition and recovery progress.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4306 second ago
VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer
1 hour ago
The brand is aiming to invest Rs 180 crore towards a dedicated ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’
3 hours ago
Cumulative sales for December 2023 were up 21.14 per cent over 2022 though down 30.25 per cent over November 2023.
4 hours ago
QJ Motor, one of the motorcycle brands under Adishwar Auto Ride has announced revised pricing for its motorcycles in India. The company has reduced prices by up to Rs. 40,000 on its motorcycles for 2024.
4 hours ago
The flagship SUV is available in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).
4 hours ago
Registering a year-on-year sales growth of 10 per cent, Mercedes saw its SUV lineup contribute close to 10,000 units to its overall numbers for the calendar year.
While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.
The new assembly plant will have a capacity of 6.5 lakh units per annum. It is Honda’s largest scooter only plant in the world.
The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to share the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, a product of the collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.
23 hours ago
The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December
1 day ago
Guillaume de Mevius of Overdrive Toyota clinches an unexpected victory in Dakar's first full stage, leaping from 32nd to secure his maiden Dakar stage win
2 months ago
The HySE-X1, built with Overdrive Racing, will participate, equipped with a hydrogen engine developed for motorcycles.
Hero MotoSports also managed an overall top-10 finish at Dakar 2023, with Franco Caimi taking the spot.
Sebastian Buhler finished in the top 10 for the second stage in a row at P8 place with Ross Branch and Franco Caimi finishing the stage in P10 and P13 respectively.
Sebastian Bühler led the Hero MotoSports team, finishing P6 in the stage.