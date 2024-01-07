2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1 Report: Shock Win For Guillaume De Mevius

The 46th edition of the esteemed Dakar Rally kicked off with the Prologue in Al’Ula, Saudi Arabia, introducing a captivating start filled with gripping moments and unexpected turns. Mattias Ekstrom, a former DTM and World Rallycross champion, showcased his prowess, steering Audi to a commanding position, while last year's Dakar champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, faced an unanticipated challenge finishing outside the top 10.

Also Read: Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024

The Prologue, a customary prelude to the rally, spanned a 27-kilometre timed run on sandy terrains, setting the stage for the ensuing spectacle. Ekstrom, driving the Audi RS Q e-tron, surged ahead, clocking an impressive time of 16 minutes and 30 seconds, surpassing the top RallyGP entry in the bikes category.

Securing the first position, Ekstrom's remarkable performance overshadowed the efforts of Seth Quintero, Toyota's factory driver, who trailed by 23 seconds in his Toyota Hilux. Meanwhile, nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, driving the Prodrive Hunter for Bahrain Raid Xtreme, clinched third place, closely followed by Marcos Baumgart in fourth place, representing Team X.

Prodrive notably dominated the top five positions, with Cristian Baumgart securing the fifth spot, underscoring the team's formidable presence. Notably, the X-Raid Mini team, a former force in the Dakar Rally, showcased a promising return as Krzysztof Holowczyc finished a commendable sixth in their John Cooper Work 4x4.

However, the reigning champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, commenced his title defence with a subdued performance, finishing 12th in the Prologue. Despite being the first on the road during the 27-kilometre test, Al-Attiyah, now part of the Prodrive team after a long stint with Toyota, conceded just over a minute to Ekstrom.

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024

In a significant development, the Dakar Rally encountered a delay in the start of Stage 1 due to an unfortunate incident involving Overdrive driver Lionel Baud and a spectator. This incident, along with a prior accident involving a rider, momentarily disrupted the race, underlining the challenges and risks inherent in this high-stakes competition.

Moreover, the bikes category witnessed Honda rider Tosha Schareina's departure from the rally following a fall during Stage 1 that resulted in a broken wrist. Schareina's unfortunate crash halted his promising campaign, altering the dynamics of the race early on.

Belgium's Guillaume de Mevius, driving for Overdrive Toyota, stunned the competition by clinching an unexpected victory in the inaugural full stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally. This triumph overturned expectations, leaving Prodrive contenders Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb grappling with setbacks.

De Mevius, initially positioned at a distant 32nd after Friday's Prologue, executed a remarkable surge during the gruelling 414km journey from Al-'Ula to Al Henakiyah. He swiftly outpaced Mattias Ekstrom and Carlos Sainz Sr., both representing Audi, securing his maiden Dakar stage win.

The race kicked off with Ekstrom leading the charge, establishing a commanding lead exceeding two minutes by the fourth checkpoint at 170 km. Yet, he faced intense pressure from Sainz, surrendering eight minutes in a 56 km stretch between checkpoints five and six.

Capitalising on Ekstrom's challenges, De Mevius soared to second place, ultimately surpassing Sainz to claim the top position. His triumph at the finish line saw him celebrate a remarkable stage win in only his second Dakar appearance and first in the Ultimate class, securing a 1minute 44 seconds lead over the rest.

Also Read: Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division

Sainz settled for second place, marking a day where Audi seemed poised for victory but only managed to stay in close contention with De Mevius. Giniel de Villiers, placed third, trailed the Overdrive driver by nearly 10 minutes, elevating his position from seventh with a strong finish in the final 100km stretch.

The rest of the top 10 featured Vaidotas Zala, Romain Dumas, Lucas Moraes, Guy Botterill, Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Mathieu Serradori, and Ekstrom, who suffered a significant setback, losing 15 minutes to the winner.

However, the Prodrive team, including Loeb and defending champion Al-Attiyah, faced unexpected hurdles. Both drivers encountered problems right from the start, falling outside the top 10 within the first 87km. Their struggle continued as the stage progressed, jeopardising their standings.

Loeb managed to secure 20th place provisionally but faced a daunting 22-minute gap to recover over the next 11 stages. Al-Attiyah's shift from Toyota to Prodrive placed him in 22nd position, trailing by 25 minutes from the leader.

Stephane Peterhansel, the Dakar victory record holder, also encountered a challenging day, finishing 24th and trailing by an additional eight minutes.