Two-Wheeler Sales March 2021: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 5.77 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp released its sales figures for March 2021 and the company despatched 576,957 units last month which is 72 per cent more than the 334,647 units sold in March 2020. While it may seem to be a significant jump, sales in March 2020 were affected to a great extent by the COVID-19 lockdown and the transition to BS6 emission norms. So the high sales growth could be termed as an anomaly. If we compare the month-on-month sales figures, then Hero sold 505,467 units in February 2021, which is a difference of 14.14 per cent and 71,490 units.

(Hero sold 52,349 scooters in March 2021)

Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp's global business has been gaining traction and we are optimistic of maintaining the healthy growth trajectory across geographies in the coming months. The recovery in consumer demand and efficient collaboration with our global distributors has enabled us to achieve these numbers. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global auto industry, we are witnessing strong preference for the wide range of motorcycles and scooters - including the premium motorcycles Xpulse and Hunk 160R - across markets, especially in Latin America."

(Hero sold 524,608 motorcycles in March 2021)

Significantly, Hero registered its highest-ever sales in global business (GB) in a single month by clocking 32,617 units in the month of March 2021, a growth of 82 per cent over the corresponding month in 2020 when it had sold 17,962 units in its global markets. But again, the sales and growth percentage should be taken with a pinch of salt. Despite the various challenges and disruptions in FY'21, Hero managed to sell 57,91,539 units of two-wheelers between April 2020 to March 2021, which is a decrease of 9.64 per cent over 64,09,719 units sold in FY'20. Hero despatched 524,608 motorcycles and 52,349 scooters in March 2021, which is an increase of 13.13 per cent and 25.4 per cent respectively, over the numbers of February 2021.

