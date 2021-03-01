Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Hero MotoCorp Despatches Over 5 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp's overall two-wheeler sales in February 2021, crossed 5 lakh units, registering a growth of 1.45 per cent over sales in the same month a year ago. In all, Hero despatched 5,05,467 two-wheelers in February 2021, compared to 4,98,242 two-wheelers in the same month a year ago. Domestic market sales accounted for 4,84,433 units in February 2021, compared to 4,80,196 units in the same month a year ago. Hero MotoCorp's exports accounted for 21,034 two-wheelers, a 21 per cent growth, compared to 18,046 two-wheelers exported in February 2020.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Q3 Net Profit Up 23 Per Cent

Hero's scooter sales show strong growth, but overall volumes still dominated by motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp's overall two-wheeler sales are led by motorcycles, with 4,63,723 motorcycles sold in February 2021, but motorcycle sales fell just over 3 per cent from 4,79,310 units in February 2020. Scooter sales grew from 18,932 units in February 2020 to 41,744 units in February 2021, a whopping 120 per cent growth. Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, the company said in a statement, adding that a recovery in the Indian economy, as well as positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen demand for two-wheelers.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New Vertical For Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson plans to introduce new and updated models in India later this year through the new business model with Hero MotoCorp

In February 2021, Hero MotoCorp set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Former Ducati India MD Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical. The company has also commenced wholesale despatches of Harley-Davidson products to dealers from January 18. Hero MotoCorp has also on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.