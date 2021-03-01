New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Hero MotoCorp Despatches Over 5 Lakh Units

Motorcycle sales of Hero MotoCorp accounted for 4,63,723 units in February 2021, while scooter sales accounted for 42,744 units.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2021: Hero MotoCorp Despatches Over 5 Lakh Units expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Motorcycle sales account for 4,63,723 units in February 2021
  • Domestic market sales account for 4,84,433 units
  • Scooter sales grow 120 per cent, but volumes remain low at 41000 units

Hero MotoCorp's overall two-wheeler sales in February 2021, crossed 5 lakh units, registering a growth of 1.45 per cent over sales in the same month a year ago. In all, Hero despatched 5,05,467 two-wheelers in February 2021, compared to 4,98,242 two-wheelers in the same month a year ago. Domestic market sales accounted for 4,84,433 units in February 2021, compared to 4,80,196 units in the same month a year ago. Hero MotoCorp's exports accounted for 21,034 two-wheelers, a 21 per cent growth, compared to 18,046 two-wheelers exported in February 2020.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Q3 Net Profit Up 23 Per Cent

74d5ir78

Hero's scooter sales show strong growth, but overall volumes still dominated by motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp's overall two-wheeler sales are led by motorcycles, with 4,63,723 motorcycles sold in February 2021, but motorcycle sales fell just over 3 per cent from 4,79,310 units in February 2020. Scooter sales grew from 18,932 units in February 2020 to 41,744 units in February 2021, a whopping 120 per cent growth. Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, the company said in a statement, adding that a recovery in the Indian economy, as well as positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen demand for two-wheelers.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New Vertical For Harley-Davidson

Newsbeep
ol9bbl58

Harley-Davidson plans to introduce new and updated models in India later this year through the new business model with Hero MotoCorp

0 Comments

In February 2021, Hero MotoCorp set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India. Former Ducati India MD Ravi Avalur has been appointed as the Business Unit Head of the new vertical. The company has also commenced wholesale despatches of Harley-Davidson products to dealers from January 18. Hero MotoCorp has also on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hero Bikes

  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
    2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
  • Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
    Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
  • Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
    Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
  • Hero Super Splendor Tyre
    Hero Super Splendor Tyre
  • 17
    17
  • 18
    18
  • 15
    15
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
    Hero Xtreme 160r 130mm Wide Radial Rear Tyre
  • Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
    Hero Xtreme 160r Compact Sporty Exhaust
  • Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
    Hero Xtreme 160r Engineered Ergonomics
  • Integrated Braking System
    Integrated Braking System
  • Led Boot Lamp
    Led Boot Lamp
  • Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
    Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Headlamps
    Headlamps
  • Tyres
    Tyres
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
    Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
    Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
    Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
  • 2018 Hero Hf Dawn 827x510 51516346973
    2018 Hero Hf Dawn 827x510 51516346973
  • 20180105105955 Color Main 277
    20180105105955 Color Main 277
  • 20180105105928 Color Main 430
    20180105105928 Color Main 430
x
Citroën C5 Aircross Bookings Begin In India; Launch Soon
Citroën C5 Aircross Bookings Begin In India; Launch Soon
Upcoming Car Launches In March 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In March 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Limousine India Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Limousine India Review
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities