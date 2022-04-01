Two-Wheeler Sales March 2022: TVS Motor Company Reports 4.6 Per Cent Drop In Domestic Sales

TVS Motor Company reported its sales for March 2022 and the company's total sales (including two-wheelers and three-wheelers) stood at 3,07,954 units as against sales of 3,22,643 units in the month of March 2021, registering a drop of 4.6 per cent in the domestic market. The company's total two-wheeler sales stood at 2,92,918 units in March 2022 as against sales of 3,07,397 units in March 2021, witnessing a decline of 4.8 per cent. Meanwhile, TVS' domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 2.6 per cent at 1,96,956 units in March 2022, as opposed to 2,02,155 units in March 2021.

TVS further reported that motorcycle sales improved by 2.05 per cent last month to 1,60,522 units, from 157,254 units during the same month last year. Scooter sales though declined by 9.8 per cent, as the company registered 94,747 units in March 2022 as against sales of 1,04,513 units in March 2021. The manufacturer said that the shortage in supply of semiconductors affected the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. However, TVS said it was optimistic about the supply improving in the coming months.

With respect to exports, TVS shipped 1,09,724 units in the month of March 2022 as against sales of 1,19,382 units in March 2021, reporting a decline of 8.4 per cent. Two-wheeler exports worsened by 9.2 per cent to 95,962 units in February 2022, from 1,05,242 units during the same period last year. The three-wheeler sales also fell in March 2022, as it registered sales of 15,036 units against sales of 15,246 units in March 2021, a drop of 1.3 per cent.

TVS Motors' Q4 2022 results also fell, registering a decline of 8.4 per cent, recording sales of 8.15 lakh units of sales as against 8.87 lakh units in Q4 2021. However, the three-wheeler sales grew by 1.9 per cent, as the company registered 41,774 units in Q4 2022, compared to 40,965 units in Q4 2021.