Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Bajaj Sees 24% Growth Over August; Y-o-Y Sales Up By 10%

Last month, Bajaj Auto's total sales stood at 4,41,306 units, 10 per cent than the 4,02,035 vehicles sold in September 2019, witnessing Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth after five months.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales for September 2020 (doemstic + export) stood at 4,04,851 units

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's total sales in September 2020 stood at 4,41,306 units
  • Bajaj finally registered a Year-on-Year growth after 5 months
  • Bajaj saw its highest ever exports last month at 2,12,575 units

Bajaj Auto has released the sales data for September 2020, during which the company finally registered a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth after five months. Last month, the company's total sales stood at 4,41,306 units, a 10 per cent rise as against the 4,02,035 vehicles sold in September 2019. Compared to the 3,56,199 units sold in August 2020, Bajaj Auto saw a month-on-month (M-o-M) growth of 23.8 per cent. However, in September 2020, the company also saw a 72 per cent growth compared to the 2,55,832 units sold in July 2020, showing a strong growth trajectory.

Bajaj Auto's sales performance in the domestic market was equally positive, with the company selling 2,28,731 in September 2020, a rise of 6 per cent compared to the 2,15,501 vehicles sold during the same month last year. As against the 1,85,879 vehicles sold in August 2020, the company saw a M-o-M growth of 23 per cent. Export, on the other hand, stood at 2,12,575 units, the company's highest sales ever, witnessing a 14 per cent growth over September 2019, when Bajaj exported 1,86,534 vehicles.

2qq55kh8

In the domestic market, Bajaj Auto's total sales for September 2020 stood at 2,28,731 units

The company's total two-wheeler sales for September 2020 stood at 4,04,851 units, a 20 per cent growth, as against the 3,36,730 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Compared to the 3,21,058 two-wheelers sold in August 2020, the company saw a M-o-M growth of 26 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 24 per cent compared to 2019, at 2,19,500 units, while witnessing a 23 per cent M-o-M rise against the 1,78,220 units sold in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports, on the other hand, grew by 16 per cent, compared to September 2019, at 1,85,351 units, Bajaj's highest ever sales. As against the 1,42,838 units exported in August 2020, the company saw almost 30 per cent growth.

7n6fc6q4

Bajaj Auto's commercial vehicle (3-Wheelers) sales stood at 36,455 units, a decline of 44 per cent over September 2019

Having said that, the company's commercial vehicle (3-Wheelers) sales stood at 36,455 units, a decline of 44 per cent compared to 65,305 units sold in September 2019. Compared to the 35,141 units sold in August 2020, the company only saw a marginal M-o-M growth of 3 per cent.

One also has to consider the fact that 2019 was already seeing a massive slowdown, so in the long run, the situation needs to improve a lot more. Bajaj Year-To-Date (YTD) sales, that is, for the April to September 2020 period, stood at 14,96,440 units, a massive decline of 38 per cent, compared to the 24,20,765 units sold during the same period in 2019.

