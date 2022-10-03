Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 32 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto reported a growth in domestic sales in the month of September 2022 though exports were down as compared to a year ago. The manufacturer reported cumulative domestic sales of 2,54,664 units – up 32 per cent from 1,92,348 units in September 2021 though exports slid to 1,40,083 units from 2,09,673 units in the same period. Cumulative sales across markets stood at 3,94,747 units, down 2 per cent year on year and down by 1.7 per cent over August 2022.

Starting with the two-wheeler segment, domestic sales of two wheelers stood at 2,22,912 units – up 28 per cent from September 2021. Two-wheeler exports however slid by 33 per cent from 1,87,091 units last year to 1,25,443 units in September 2022. Cumulative sales in the segment were down 4 per cent year on year at 3,48,355 units.

Domestic sales remained strong though any growth was offset by declining exports

On the commercial vehicle front, Bajaj Auto posted a cumulative growth of 13 per cent in sales owing to strong demand for its models in the domestic market. Domestic sales of its CVs rose to 31,752 units from 18,403 units – a 73 per cent gain. Exports meanwhile were down by 35 per cent at 14,640 vis-à-vis 22,582 in September 2021.

The decline in exports affected the overall picture for the financial year as well with cumulative sales till date declining 3 per cent year on year. The domestic market remained the main growth driver though the numbers were off-set by declining exports. Cumulative sales in the financial year as of end-September stood at 20,84,658 units as against 21,50,421 units in 2021.