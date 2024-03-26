Login
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM

Toby Price in an Instagram post said that he was being dropped from the KTM Factory Race Program.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

    Dakar Rally champion Toby Price and KTM have officially announced that the duo will be parting ways this year. In an Instagram post, Price said he was being dropped from the KTM Factory Race Program. The rally rider's 15-year career in motorsport has been largely with KTM. He is yet to announce his next step in his racing career.
     

    Toby Price began his motorsport journey in Australia with five Australian Off-Road Championship titles before going global. He won the 2014 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). 
     

    Price's Dakar dominance began in 2016, his second year as a factory rider. The Australian bagged his first Dakar Rally victory taking wins in five stages and clinching the overall victory with a substantial lead. His second Dakar victory came in 2019 despite a broken wrist on the KTM 450 Rally. The 2024 Dakar marked his 10th participation in the championship.
     

    Apart from Dakar, Price has also taken wins in the 2018 FIM Cross-Country Rallies including a notable victory at the Rallye du Maroc. 
     

    Speaking about Toby’s departure, Pit Beirer - KTM Motorsports Director, said, “A massive thank you to Toby for everything he has contributed to our rally program, and for the passion he has constantly shown for the sport and the brand. Joining the KTM family over 15 years ago, he has brought home a collection of trophies and successes for the team, including his world championship title and two Dakar wins. Toby has been a hugely influential member of the rally team, and his significance to the brand and its many triumphs cannot be overstated.”
     

    KTM expressed its heartfelt gratitude for Toby Price's contribution to the team. The entire team extends their best wishes to Toby for continued success in his future endeavours, the team said in a statement. 

