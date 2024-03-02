Login

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent

Royal Enfield reported cumulative sales of 75,935 units with growth driven by sales in the domestic market.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales stood at 67,922 units
  • Exports grow 13 per cent in February, down 22 per cent in FY2024
  • 66,157 units sold in the 350cc segment, and 9,778 units in models exceeding 350cc

Royal Enfield, a flagship brand under Eicher Motors, reported a total of 75,935 units sold during February 2024, reflecting a 6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The international business segment contributed 8,013 units, registering a 13 percent growth year-on-year.

Speaking on the brand's sales performance, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Over the last few months, while our new motorcycle launches have done exceedingly well, our existing motorcycles have also contributed to our strong growth momentum across bookings and retails. Last month, as well, our bookings and retails continued to grow at healthy levels. In February we also celebrated one year of the launch of our thoroughbred cruiser, The Super Meteor 650, which was marked by nationwide community get-togethers and rides. As we come to the close of the financial year, we are confident of a strong and healthy overall performance, and believe that we can continue this momentum for the next year as well.”

The two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 2 per cent growth in the 350 cc with 66,157 units sold. Models exceeding 350cc witnessed sales grow 45 percent growing from 6,734 units in February 2023 to 9,778 units last month.

 

Looking at the broader picture, the April 2023 to February 2024 period showcased consistent growth. Models up to 350cc demonstrated an 11 percent increase, reaching 7,45,724 units, while those exceeding 350cc experienced a 3 percent growth, totaling 91,457 units. The total cumulative sales for this period amounted to 8,37,181 units, signifying a 10 percent growth.

International business, included in the total figures, contributed 68,430 units to the cumulative sales for the specified period - a drop of 22 per cent.

 

The models with engine capacity up to 350cc, including the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, maintained a steady demand. Similarly, models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc, such as the Himalayan series, Shotgun 650, and Interceptor 650, played a pivotal role in driving the overall sales figures.


Written By: Shashank Singh

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield sales# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Is Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Is Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved