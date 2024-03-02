Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent

Royal Enfield, a flagship brand under Eicher Motors, reported a total of 75,935 units sold during February 2024, reflecting a 6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The international business segment contributed 8,013 units, registering a 13 percent growth year-on-year.

Speaking on the brand's sales performance, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Over the last few months, while our new motorcycle launches have done exceedingly well, our existing motorcycles have also contributed to our strong growth momentum across bookings and retails. Last month, as well, our bookings and retails continued to grow at healthy levels. In February we also celebrated one year of the launch of our thoroughbred cruiser, The Super Meteor 650, which was marked by nationwide community get-togethers and rides. As we come to the close of the financial year, we are confident of a strong and healthy overall performance, and believe that we can continue this momentum for the next year as well.”

The two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 2 per cent growth in the 350 cc with 66,157 units sold. Models exceeding 350cc witnessed sales grow 45 percent growing from 6,734 units in February 2023 to 9,778 units last month.

Looking at the broader picture, the April 2023 to February 2024 period showcased consistent growth. Models up to 350cc demonstrated an 11 percent increase, reaching 7,45,724 units, while those exceeding 350cc experienced a 3 percent growth, totaling 91,457 units. The total cumulative sales for this period amounted to 8,37,181 units, signifying a 10 percent growth.

International business, included in the total figures, contributed 68,430 units to the cumulative sales for the specified period - a drop of 22 per cent.

The models with engine capacity up to 350cc, including the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, maintained a steady demand. Similarly, models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc, such as the Himalayan series, Shotgun 650, and Interceptor 650, played a pivotal role in driving the overall sales figures.



Written By: Shashank Singh