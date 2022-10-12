Uber, Ola, Rapido Need Separate License To Operate Three-Wheelers In Karnataka

The Karnataka State transport department has asked app-based taxi aggregators Uber, Ola and Rapido to apply for a separate license to operate three-wheelers in the state. The move comes after the service provides were banned from operating three-wheelers following multiple complaints of riders being overcharged by the service providers.

The transport department had judged the three-wheeler auto services offered by the aggregators as illegal with the firm’s requiring a separate license to operate auto rickshaw services in the state. The transport department also iterated that should the companies continue to provide autorickshaw services without a license they (the companies and not the driver or passenger in the rickshaw) would be charged a fine of Rs 5,000 per vehicle per day.

App-based taxi aggregators are required to get a seperate license to operate three-wheelers in the state

The transport department had ruled that the existing license of the app aggregator firms only applied to four wheelers carrying up to six occupants and with public service permit.

Ola and Uber had earlier in the year faced similar legal trouble in Maharashtra. The Bombay high Court in March 2022 had pulled up both aggregators for offering cab services without having a valid license for the same.

Representational image used.

