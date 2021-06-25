Uber Partners With Delhi Government To Install 10,000 Safety Screens In City Autos

Uber and Delhi government announced a partnership today to help make urban mobility safer during the ongoing pandemic by installing safety screens in 10,000 autos in the city. This initiative is open for all autos and the safety screens will be installed free on a first-come, first-serve basis. As part of the partnership, Uber will also work with the Delhi government to remove vaccine hesitancy among drivers. Moreover, the Delhi government is currently running free vaccination camps across the city to help Delhites stay safe during this challenging time.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Government of Delhi, said, "As Delhi begins to open up, we want to ensure that citizens feel safe and confident about stepping out. Autos have become the lifeline of this city, especially during the pandemic and it is keeping this in mind that we've also provided financial assistance to all auto drivers in Delhi. Installation of safety screens will help make moving around the city safer and ensure social distancing within the autos. We thank Uber for their support to all city autos and appreciate the steps being taken by them to improve safety on their platform. We would urge drivers, riders and all citizens to take advantage of the free govt. vaccination centres across the city and help Delhi fight the pandemic.

Uber had introduced safety screens as an innovation during the first wave.

Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Public Policy, India and South Asia, Uber, said, "For Uber, safety comes first and we feel that helping create a safe travel zone will help cities get moving again. Through this partnership, we aim to promote safer mobility, and increase public awareness about Covid safety measures, among auto drivers. We thank the Delhi government for partnering with us and remain committed to working with all stakeholders in continuing to raise the bar on safety.''

Uber had introduced safety screens as an innovation during the first wave. These screens are transparent plastic sheets which act as a protective barrier between drivers and riders, facilitating social distancing and the best possible safety standards while on a trip. Uber has helped install safety screens in over 160,000 autos on its platform. To encourage drivers to get vaccinated, Uber had launched a INR 18.5 crore cash incentive package to compensate them for the time spent in getting the shots. More than 37,000 drivers on its platform have received at least one vaccine shot and the company aims to have 150,000 vaccinated drivers by the end of the year.