Uber Technologies Inc is seeking options for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.

The move reflects Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, the report added. Uber declined to comment on the report.

