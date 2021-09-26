Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For Rs. 5,971 Crore Road Projects In Maharashtra's Karad

The Government of India has been emphasising infrastructure development for the last few years. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday laid foundation stones for national highway projects worth Rs. 5,971 crore in Maharashtra's Karad region. As a part of these projects, the construction of 400 km highways will take place, which will improve connectivity with Southern and central India. These projects are said to create economic development and generate employment opportunities in the regions like Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur.

As a part of these projects, a 62 km stretch on Kolhapur-Sangli NH48/ old NH4 will be upgraded to 6 lanes under Kagal-Satara package 1 with a cost of Rs. 2,129 crore. Gadkari assured that the work on Kolhapur to Sangli highway will begin in six months. Moreover, a 67 km long section on NH48/ old NH4 highways will also be converted into 6 lanes under Kagal-Satara section package 2 for which Rs. 2,351 crore has been sanctioned. The Kagal-Satara stretch was affected by floods earlier this year, and traffic flow was affected for several days. The minister also assured a flood-free Kagal-Satara highway stretch. These two projects will improve connectivity between Pune and Bengaluru. In Karad, a 3.4km long 6-lane flyover has been proposed, which will cost Rs. 485 crore.

In Kolhapur district, a 62km long section of Amboli Ghat-Ajara-Sankeshwar on the NH548H will be upgraded which will cost Rs. 574 crore. Moreover, an upgradation work of a 17 km long two-lane section on the NH-166G between Kale and Kolhapur will be carried out at a cost of Rs. 168 crore. These projects will improve the connectivity between Western Maharashtra with Konkan region.

In the Satara district, a 13 km long road on the Ghatmatha-Helwak section of the NH166 E will be upgraded, and Rs. 15 crore has been sanctioned for this project. This project will improve the connectivity of Satara and Pune with Raigad and Goa. The government has proposed a 98km-long highway in five talukas wherein these 8 projects have been sanctioned worth Rs. 44 crore.