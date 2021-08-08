Nitin Gadkari Says Indian Highways To Match American Standards In Next 3 Years

The Indian government is majorly emphasizing more on infrastructure development for the last few years. The MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that national highways are being constructed at a very fast pace. According to a report from PTI, the union minister mentioned that India can hope of getting highways of American standards in the next three years. During the virtual address, he also mentioned that 38 km of roads are being constructed every day as compared to just two km each day in the past.

Gadkari said, "National highways are growing at a very fast pace under the leadership of Modiji. In the coming three years, the entire country will get highways of American standard, so I believe. At one time we were constructing two km of road per day, and today we are constructing 38 km per day."

The transport minister virtually inaugurated a 3.75-km long four-lane elevated corridor in Deesa town of Banaskantha, jointly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He also said that the highways ministry has undertaken many projects in Gujarat, including 1,080 km projects worth Rs. 25,370 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Gadkari further stated that construction work of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being carried out at a fast pace, of which Gujarat's eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a part. The 125-km stretch connecting Vadodara to Kim in south Gujarat at an investment of Rs. 8,711 crore will be completed by December 2021.

"This expressway will prove to be a big boon for tribals and backward areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The highway will bring industry and trade which will benefit farmers. The expressway will work as a growth engine and will certainly take Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the path of growth," he added.