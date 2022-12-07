  • Home
Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift Scores 5-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

The Hyundai Creta facelift which was crash tested was equipped with two airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).
The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has been assessed by the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) and the SUV received an impressive five-star rating in the crash test. The SUV was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact and whiplash among others. The Creta secured 75.78 points overall. The total score was made up from the adult occupant protection category with 34.72 points, the child occupant protection with 15.56 points, the safety assist category has 14.08 points and 11.42 points from the motorcyclist safety category.

The Hyundai Creta facelift which was crash tested was equipped with two airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Higher variants of the Hyundai Creta come with six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as well in addition to ABS and EBD. In the frontal impact test, it showed good protection to the upper body of both the driver and passenger, but protection for driver's leg area was recorded as adequate. It was also tested for side impact, where it recorded marginal protection for the driver's chest area.

The current Hyundai Creta on sale in India was also tested by the Global NCAP where it secured just 3-star rating. That said, the facelift is expected to arrive at our shores sometime in mid-2023 and we expect it will be at par with the global model in terms of safety and crash test rating.

