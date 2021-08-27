Upcoming Tata Punch SUV Likely To Get Traction Modes And Hill Descent Features

Earlier this week, a spy video of the upcoming Tata Punch micro-SUV surfaced online in which we saw a camouflaged test car hammering the hills quite potently. Well! Now Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch will be more than a jacked-up hatchback unlike its rivals and will have characteristics of an SUV. Now this also indicates that the Punch will get few segment-first features like traction modes (Sand, Rock, Mud), hill descent control and hill start assist among others, giving in more SUV credentials to handle treacherous terrain. That further will be complemented with higher ground clearance of approximately 185 mm and bigger 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: Tata Punch Spotted Testing For Off-Road Ability

The Tata Punch was recently spotted undergoing off-road testing.

Speaking with carandbike, Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Division, Tata Motors, "As far as the category is concerned, I think it will be the first white-space hit. In a budget of hatches and sedans, customers in that budget will have an SUV option. And it does not just look like an SUV, it has the full characteristics of an SUV.I have myself gone to very treacherous places to test the capability and it's absolutely like an SUV. You cannot at all think that it is not an SUV. It has got the characteristics."

Also Read: Tata Punch: Everything We Know So Far

It will also get higher ground clearance and bigger 16-inch alloy-wheels.

The new Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), and it employs the Impact 2.0 design language. It's the new entry-level SUV in the company's line-up and will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in India. The front end looks aggressive with Tata's signature split lighting design. The black panel the houses the Tata logo also features a three tri-arrow pattern, flanked by the LED daytime time running lamps, while the main headlamp units are positioned below, which will come with projector lights. Most of the front section is heavily cladded and features a large tri-arrow design grille and large round fog lamps.

Also Read: All-New Tata Punch Micro SUV Revealed; Launch This Festive Season

The specifications have not been revealed, however, we expect the new Punch to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Altroz premium hatchback. The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. It is likely to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional AMT unit. Upon launch, the new Tata Punch will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid.