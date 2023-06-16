Updated Land Rover Discovery Sport Revealed; Gets Revised Interior, More Tech

Land Rover has updated the Discovery Sport for the 2024 model year with the bulk of the changes inside the cabin. While little seems different on the outside, the interior has received a significant overhaul with the SUV now getting a more minimalist interior as seen on newer Land Rovers.



The bulk of the changes to the interior are centred around the centre console. While the basic design of the dashboard remains unchanged the centre console houses a new tablet-like 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreen - up from the 10-inch Pivi Pro unit on the earlier model. The new system features permanent sidebars for quick access to essential vehicle controls and functions, such as media, volume, climate, and navigation and also gets Alexa voice assistant as standard. The instrument cluster too has been updated with an all-digital screen now standard - previously lower variant got a part digital unit.

Land Rover has also deleted the lower console that previously housed the drive mode selector and air-con controls with the space now housing USB ports, a wireless charger and a storage cubby. The gear selector too has been redesigned with the updated car getting a stubbier unit.



As before, the Discovery Sport come with the option of a three-row configuration with seating for up to seven. The updated Discovery Sport now offers USB charging in all three rows on the 5+2 variants along with independent air-con controls for the third row.

Exterior changes are more subtle in comparison with new design alloy wheels and a tweaked mesh finish to the grille. There is also a new Varesine Blue paint finish



On the powertrain front, the petrol and diesel engines are carried forward unchanged though the plug-in hybrid does receive an update. Land Rover says that the use of new battery chemistry has improved the real-world EV-only range to 47 km. The electric hybrid combines an Ingenium 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with an electric motor and 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery, and a WLTP-certified electric range of up to 61 km - unchanged from before.